Surprising Superbike opportunity for Leon Orgis

For several years, Leon Orgis and his brother Kevin tried to make their international breakthrough through various championships in Spain. The IDM has now opened a big door for him.

Leon Orgis did not hit the IDM Supersport like a bomb last year. However, he did well in his 600cc IDM rookie season. His promotion to Yamaha Superbike works test rider is now downright astonishing.

During test rides in Rijeka after the end of the 2023 season, the 22-year-old Saxon apparently made a strong impression on those responsible at the German branch of Yamaha Motor Europe, who soon offered him a contract as a factory test rider for their new Yamaha R1. With the words "... this is of course a huge honour for me ...", Leon Orgis expressed his delight at the trust placed in him as a 1000cc novice.

After a one-year break in 2022, Leon Orgis left the family business ORM (Orgis Racing Management) last year and joined the official Yamaha team Kiefer Racing in the IDM Supersport. He finished the season in seventh place overall with three fifth places, among other things, which did not necessarily make him the obvious choice for such a career move.

"At the end of the season, Yamaha Germany approached me and asked me if I would like to develop the Yamaha Superbike as a test rider next year, i.e. in 2024, and also make a few guest appearances in various national series. The main aim is to develop parts for the new R1 in order to be able to hit the ground running in 2025," he explained his promotion in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com at the Leipzig Motorcycle Show.

He continued: "I have the honour of being able to test various parts for Yamaha. I will then also try these out at various races. This will probably not only be within the IDM, but also in other series. As I said, this is a huge honour for me and I hope that it will grow and that we will have a winning motorbike in 2025."

Leon Orgis looked back on how the ball got rolling: "There was a final test with Yamaha in Rijeka after the end of last year's season. I was joined by Marvin Siebdrath and the Kofler brothers Andreas and Maximilian. I was asked if I wanted to continue working with Yamaha. Of course I wanted to, so we finalised it pretty quickly. Finally, we discussed a few details in Jerez, so I should get my contract next week. I'll certainly be able to say more about it then."

Even though the contract has yet to be signed, he was already able to reveal that he will primarily be testing in this context, but as the best training is real race weekends, he could end up having more race appearances in various national series and championships than many a pure (full-time) racer.

He added: "With the Yamaha project, it would be a big goal for me to enter the EWC. Of course, it would also be extremely cool to make a guest start in the World Superbike to see where you stand. The opportunity is definitely there for me now."