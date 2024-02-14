Underdog Finsterbusch wants to annoy IDM aspirants

As SPEEDWEEK consumers have long known, GERT56 will be back in the IDM Superbike points race in 2024 with last year's trio of riders. Nevertheless, there has now been an official team presentation.

Although the IDM Team GERT56 is competing in the IDM Superbike this year with the proven technology (BMW M 1000 RR) and the rider trio Toni Finsterbusch, Patrick Hobelsberger and Jan-Ole Jähnig unchanged from last year, the Pirna-based team led by team boss Karsten Wolf used the Motorrad Messe Leipzig last weekend to officially introduce itself to the public.

As Patrick Hobelsberger is currently doing "... a very individual preparation ..." in Spain, according to Karsten Wolf, only Toni Finsterbusch and Jan-Ole Jähnig came on stage alongside the team boss to step up to the microphone of IDM track spokesman Bernd Fulk.

In this context, Karsten Wolf explained that it made sense for him to compete in the same constellation and justified this with the following words: "This is the second time we have travelled to each race track in this combination, we have the data from the previous year and the riders have fulfilled exactly the expectations we had."

He then went on to explain that all the equipment was or is based in Spain over the winter and that the drivers and mechanics only jet back and forth occasionally. "When the weather gets better here, we'll go to the IDM tracks."

Toni Finsterbusch turned up in Leipzig still on crutches, which have been his regular companions since breaking his ankle last December. "My goal is to be present at our first joint test in Valencia in March so that my preparation for the season is hardly affected," said the 30-year-old Saxon in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. He continued: "I'm assuming that everything will be back to normal in time. I have enough experience in the matter."

Asked about the number of injuries he has suffered, he replied: "There are enough. As a racing driver, you don't talk about negative experiences. You try to suppress it, but for me the number is actually greater than my age."

He also pointed out that he had come through the 2023 season injury-free and that this was his first concern. In the end, he finished fifth overall, which could have been even better, which brings us to his sporting goals for 2024. He said: "I approach it the same way I have every year. I try to work consistently from race to race and see what comes out of it. I don't see myself as a championship contender. I'm there to annoy the others a bit and take one or two podiums."

"That worked out quite well last year, although I could have finished third overall if a few things hadn't gone against me. But in the end I was totally satisfied with P5. Especially that I won the battle against Schleiz, which I had already lost so often. Maybe this will become my favourite track."

It should be explained that "Pumpen-Toni" prioritises his own company with eight employees and that training and racing come second in his list of priorities. "Of last year's top five, I'm the one who works five days a week. That's why others have to win the title. That doesn't mean that I don't want to improve. But on paper, we're talking about different conditions. I think I'm still doing quite well as a non-professional. I have enough experience and a certain basic speed. That has always helped me quite well so far."

Finally, he praised his team, which was clearly a matter close to his heart. He commented: "GERT56 has become a family to me. I can rely on each and every one of them and the guys all know that they can rely on me too. Even when things haven't gone so well, we still don't lose the fun. A few silly jokes quickly lighten the mood. We're very professional but still pretty relaxed. We just have fun together."