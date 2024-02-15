Mikhalchik sends record greetings to the IDM

As a three-time champion, Ilya Mikhalchik is definitely one of the title contenders in the 2024 IDM Superbike. At the test in Spain, the Ukrainian presented himself in top form with his BMW.

As was to be expected, the Champion-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team celebrated the new track record of their driver Ilya Mikhalchiks at the Circuit Andalucia more than he did himself. However, this clearly positions the Ukrainian and emphasises his plan for the upcoming season. The man from Kiev, who currently lives in Poland, would like to have two titles to call his own at the end of the year. The one in the IDM Superbike and, together with his colleagues, the world championship title in the Endurance World Championship.

The entire team led by Belgian Werner Daemen is currently on tour in Spain. They will be joined by the entire IDM squad with Mikhalchik, Jan Mohr from Austria, Max Schmidt from Germany and Bálint Kovács from Hungary. Philipp Steinmayr is missing from the IDM roster as he is currently visiting family in Canada and will join the training programme later. EWC rider Markus Reiterberger and Estonian Hannes Soomer, who is competing in the 2024 IDM Superbike with BMW equipment from Daemen, will also be there.

"We had a good first test," reported the team boss from Circuit Andalucia. "We are working on making our BMW M 1000 RR even better and, as we have seen, our concept and therefore our work is paying off. Our engineers and mechanics have prepared a really good bike for the IDM 2024."

Mikhalchik once again proved to be particularly fast, clocking a time of 1.50.7 minutes, just under the current lap record. "The test went really well," said Mikhalchik, "I'm happy with how we worked and what we managed to achieve in the few days. It's been quite a long break since the finale in Hockenheim last year. But I felt as good in the second session of the test as I did in the last race."

"I felt even more comfortable after the first few days of testing," he continues. "I had really good pace. Thanks to my guys, they did a good job. Especially my mechanics and my data man." Mikhalchik was not really keen on setting good lap times, the focus was on working with his BMW. However, the Ukrainian had no objection to a few fast laps, but does not want to attach too much importance to the top time. "It was all about riding and giving feedback to my crew," he relativises. "And it was a Spanish track and not one on the IDM calendar. If you do fast laps in Spain, you can't simply transfer that to German tracks."