Jähnig wants to go one better at the IDM 2024

2023 was Jan-Ole Jähnig's debut year in the IDM Superbike. Riding a BMW M 1000 RR in the colours of Pirna-based racing team GERT56 alongside Patrick Hobelsberger and Toni Finsterbusch, he got off to a decent start with ninth place overall. His absolute highlight of the season was his third place in the second race in Assen. The youngster was also rebellious in the second Schleiz race, in which he finished fifth and briefly advanced from number 3 to number 2 in the team under his own steam.

It's clear that the 22-year-old from Lehndorf near Altenburg, who is still racing until 9 March, wants to continue his upward trajectory this year. "I would like to confirm my performance from last year and, if possible, get a bit further forward," he said recently at the Leipzig Motorcycle Show in front of an audience at the microphone of IDM track spokesman Bernd Fulk.

Of course, that was far too general for SPEEDWEEK.com, so we immediately followed up and pointed out that 8th place overall would already be an improvement, but that this cannot be the honest goal. "It always depends a bit on how you get into a season and which people are ultimately on the grid. I would like to get into the top five more often and have a few more highlights," said the Thuringian.

He continued: "Going into the Superbike class was a big step for me at the age of just 21 (before the start of the season, editor's note). However, I have to say that I have a great team behind me in Team GERT56 and have been given a super welcome. I also have a great team-mate in Toni (Finsterbusch), who has given me good guidance and strong support."

Although he will still have to work in his parents' business this year alongside racing, it should be a little less stressful for him. As he also revealed, he went back to school in 2023 alongside the racing season and can now call himself a master metalworker. This means that his professional future is on an even keel, but if you've ever been in the World Championship (Supersport 300) like him, surely you want to go there again?

"Let me put it this way. I have actually secured my professional career and can now devote myself fully to motorsport. But you take what you get. If I get the chance to become a professional racing driver, I would love to do it. I have the certainty that I can do what I've learnt after my active career, so I'm looking forward to the future positively," he said.

In concrete terms, he naturally names the Superbike World Championship as a long-term goal, but the EWC would also appeal to him. He has not set himself a time frame for this and points out that the average age is increasing and that he is therefore under no particular pressure. "For now, we need to concentrate fully on the IDM, get better and give it everything we've got. It's a tough piece of work, because things are likely to be even tighter this year."