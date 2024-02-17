Max Kofler: IDM Superbike instead of Supersport World Championship

While his former colleagues from the Supersport World Championship are currently preparing for the start of their season in Australia, Maximilian Kofler has signed a contract with Yamaha for the 2024 IDM Superbike.

After two years in the Supersport World Championship, a new project begins for Maximilian Kofler in 2024. The 23-year-old from Attnang-Puchheim in Austria has bagged a deal with Yamaha Motor Germany and will ride a Yamaha R1 in the IDM Superbike in 2024. "There were a few options for me for the coming season, including some from the World Championship, but in the end Yamaha convinced me with their long-term project and the switch to Superbike," explained the Upper Austrian, who had already made a guest start in the German series last year, albeit in the Supersport class, where he competed against his younger brother Andreas Kofler.

"Superbike is the prestige class in the IDM. Of course, the appeal of competing with Yamaha against other manufacturers such as BMW, Honda, Kawasaki or Ducati is great. Yamaha's trust in me boosts my self-confidence, which is extremely important when making such a change," continued Kofler, who signed a multi-year agreement with Yamaha Germany.

"I am very proud that we can welcome Maximilian to our Yamaha family," said Wim Vermeulen, Marketing Manager at Yamaha, delighted with his new signing. "The fact that we have been able to attract a rider like Maximilian to our bLU cRU programme, who is moving to us from the Ducati Supersport World Championship programme, shows our commitment to this project."

However, Kofler does not reveal what the team will look like or who will do the work on the motorbike in his press release. It is also still unclear what Andreas Kofler, who was always at the top of the IDM Supersport standings last year, intends to do this season.