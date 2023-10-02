IDM Oschersleben: Title No. 2 for Peugeot/Peugeot?

At the final of the French sidecar championship, Ted and Vincent Peugeot secured the title. Next weekend (7 and 8 October), another one could be added for the son-father pair in Oschersleben.

The start of the French sidecar championship, in which three races each were scheduled on seven race weekends, did not go according to plan in Le Mans for Ted and Vincent Peugeot (Seventy-Four Racing Team) from the small town of Pont-de-Roide-Vermondans, which has just under 4,000 inhabitants. It was not until four weeks later in Nogaro that the son-father pairing got going and took their first win of the season in the sprint race.

In Magny Course, they finally managed to jump to first place in the standings. With the young Swiss Lukas Wyssen, who this year preferred the French Championship to the World Championship, and his 17-year-old French co-driver Ema Salmon, Peugeot/Peugeot had a strong rival for the title.

It was only last weekend at the finale in Le Castellet that the decision was made in favour of the French. Victory in the first race was enough to secure an early championship win. The fact that Wyssen/Salmon finished the last two races in first place did not change the outcome of the championship. In the end, Ted and Vincent Peugeot had a 37-point lead over the Swiss-French duo.

At the Sidecar Festival in Oschersleben, the 20-year-old Frenchman, who is one of the biggest international hopes in sidecar racing, could succeed in his second strike. With a reassuring lead of 23.5 points over Germany's Bonovo action Junior Lennard Göttlich, with whom he is coming to the Magdeburger Börde, the title can hardly be taken away from him - provided he manages at least one finish.

Standings IDM sidecars after 10 of 12 races

1st Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 152,5 points. 2nd Göttlich/Krieg (D), 129. 3rd Sattler/Schmidt (D), 120. 4th Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 108. 5th Archer/Christie (GB), 97. 6th Cable/Richardson (GB), 97. 7th Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 81. 8. Vinet/Pirat (F), 47. 9. Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 30. 10. Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 27. 11. Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 25. 12. Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 20. 13. Leguen/Darras (F), 16.

WRC standings after 10 of 14 races

1st Ellis/Clément (GB/F), 198 points. 2. Birchall/Birchall (GB), 189. 3. Kershaw/Charlwood (GB), 125. 4. Payne/Rousseau (GB/F), 124. 5. Christie/Christie (GB), 124. 6. Reeves/Wilkes (GB), 94. 7. Päivärinta/de Haas (FIN/NL), 93. 8th Streuer/Kölsch (NL/D), 59. 9th Sattler/Schmidt (D), 53. 10th Peugeot/Peugeot (F), 52. 11th Archer/Christie (GB), 37. 12th Göttlich/Krieg (D), 40. 13. Cable/Richardson (GB), 37. 14. Holden/van Middegaal (GB/NL), 35. 15. Kimeswenger/Sedlacek (A/CZ), 32. 16. Zimmermann/Mahl (D), 19. 17. Biggs/Segers (GB/NL), 17. 18. Remse/Wechselberger (SLO/A), 9. 19. Vinet/Pirat (F), 8. 20. Williams/Pitt (GB), 7. 21. Laidlow/Laidlow (GB), 6. 22. Leguen/Darras (F), 6. 23. Schwegler/Kopecky (D/CZ), 5.

Schedule Sidecar Festival

Saturday, 07.10.2023

08:00-08:15 Free practice Classic Demo 1

08:20-08:35 Free practice Classic Demo 2

08:40-08:55 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

09:00-09:20 Qualifying Sidecar Trophy

09:35-10:05 Free Practice FIM Sidecar

10:10-10:25 Free practice Camathias Cup

10:30-11:00 Qualifying Sidecar Trophy

10:05-11:20 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

11:25-11:40 Free Practice Classic Demo 2

11:45-12:00 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

12:00-12:30 Lunch Break

12:30-12:50 Qualifying FIM Sidecars

12:55-13:10 Qualifying Camathias Cup

13:25-13:45 Race 1 Sidecar Trophy

13:50-14:05 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

14:10-14:25 Free practice Classic Demo 2

14:35-14:55 Qualifying FIM Sidecar

15:00-15:15 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

15:20-15:35 Qualifying Camathias Cup

15:50-16:25 Race 2 Sidecar Trophy

16:50-17:30 Sprint race FIM Sidecar

Sunday, 08.10.2023

09:00-09:10 Warm-up Sidecar Trophy

09:15-09:35 Free practice Classic Demo 1

09:55-10:10 Warm-up FIM Sidecars

10:15-10:35 Free practice Classic Demo 2

10:50-11:20 Race 1 Camathias Cup

11:25-11:45 Free Practice Classic Demo 3

11:50-12:20 Lunch Break

12:30-13:00 Race 3 Sidecar Trophy

13:10-13:25 Free Practice Classic Demo 1

13:30-13:45 Free practice Classic Demo 2

14:05-14:50 Race FIM Sidecar

15:00-15:35 Race 2 Camathias Cup

15:45-16:00 Free Practice Classic Demo 3