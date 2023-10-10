Peugeot takes IDM title ahead of Göttlich and Kimeswenger

Ted and Vincent Peugeot did not allow themselves to be deprived of the IDM Sidecar title in Oschersleben. Lennard Göttlich/Uwe Neubert and Peter Kimeswenger/Ondrej Sedlacek took second and third place in the championship.

In the first half of the championship, it looked like a clear sweep and thus the third title in a row for Josef Sattler/Luca Schmidt. The Bonovo action team had won three of the four races and only had to admit defeat once. In second place at this point were the German youngsters Lennard Göttlich/Lucas Krieg (Bonovo action Junior Team).

Then came the event at the Schleizer Dreieck, which was to turn everything upside down. The second race saw the well-known crash of Sattler/Schmidt and Göttlich/Krieg. Krieg suffered a serious hand injury, the rest escaped with severe bruises. For Sattler, however, it meant the end of his successful career because his sidecar was only worth scrap metal.

To make matters worse, both teams failed to score any points, which was met with incomprehension by many observers, but which was intended by the regulations. According to these regulations, Sattler/Schmidt and Göttlich/Krieg had five minutes to come to the pits with their teams in order to be scored. However, due to the medical treatment of those involved in the accident and the massive damage to the sidecars, this was not possible.

In the races at the Red Bull Ring, the tide turned in the direction of young Ted Peugeot and his father Vincent. The French pairing won both rounds in Austria and took the lead in the championship ahead of Göttlich, who again wanted to keep his chance at the title with Uwe Neubert at his side, but failed to get going just a fortnight after his fateful accident.

Before the final event in Oschersleben, it was clear that with a 23.5-point lead, the title would be almost out of reach for Peugeot/Peugeot. The French, who had already won the title in their home country only a week before, did not show any weakness and clearly decided the IDM standings in their favour twice. With second place in the first race, Göttlich was the runner-up. The retirement in the second race did not change anything.

Last year Peter Kimeswenger and Ondrej Sedlacek already had a hand on the bronze medal in the IDM Sidecar. An accident at the season finale in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben ended all dreams. Exactly one year later, the Austrian-Czech duo did a lot better. With a fifth and third place, they were able to push Sattler/Schmidt out of third place in the championship at the last moment.

Race 1 IDM Sidecar, Oschersleben, 07.10.2023

1st Ted Peugeot/Vincent Peugeot (F), LCR Yamaha. 2nd Lennard Göttlich/Uwe Neubert (D), ARS Yamaha. 3rd Rupert Archer/Adam Christie (GB), ARS Yamaha. 4th Eero Pärm/Lauri Lipstok (EST), LCR Yamaha. 5th Peter Kimeswenger/Ondrej Sedlacek (A/CZ), LCR Yamaha. 6th Kevin Cable/Charlie Richardson (GB), LCR Yamaha. 7th Markus Schwegler/Ondrej Kopecky (D/CZ), LCR Yamaha. 8th Claude Vinet/Valentin Pirat (F), LCR Yamaha. 9th Pierre Leguen/Christophe Darras (F), LCR Suzuki. 10th Rogier Weekers/Remco Moes (NL), R&R Yamaha. Did not start after accident: Max Zimmermann/Ronja Mahl (D), LCR Yamaha.

Race 2 IDM Sidecar, Oschersleben, 08.10.2023

1st Ted Peugeot/Vincent Peugeot. 2nd Eero Pärm/Lauri Lipstok. 3rd Peter Kimeswenger/Ondrej Sedlacek. 4th Kevin Cable/Charlie Richardson (GB), LCR Yamaha. 5th Markus Schwegler/Ondrej Kopecky. 6th Rogier Weekers/Remco Moes. 7th Claude Vinet/Valentin Pirat. Dropped out: Lennard Göttlich/Uwe Neubert and Rupert Archer/Adam Christie. Not started: Max Zimmermann/Ronja Mahl and Pierre Leguen/Christophe Darras.

Final standings IDM Sidecar after 12 races

1st Peugeot, 202,5 points. 2. Göttlich, 149. 3. Kimeswenger, 135. 4. Sattler, 120. 5. Cable, 120. 6. Archer 113. 7. Zimmermann, 81. 8. Vinet, 64. 9. Schwegler, 50. 10. Pärm, 33. 11. Janez Remse/Manfred Wechselberger (SLO/A), 27. 12. Samuel Laidlow/Jack Laidlow (D), 25. 13. Leguen, 23. 14. Robb Biggs/Ferry Segers (GB/NL), 20. 15. Weekers 16.