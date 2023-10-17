Göttlich: "Jürgen Röder has given us great support".

The Bonovo Action Junior Team with Lennard Göttlich and co-drivers Lucas Krieg and Uwe Neubert became runners-up in the IDM Sidecar. The Saxons could be sure of the support of team boss Jürgen Röder.

The youngest team in the IDM and World Championship Sidecar, Lennard Göttlich and co-driver Lucas Krieg, were on the brink of retirement after the crash in Schleiz that was not their fault. But the experienced Uwe Neubert stepped in for the injured Krieg at the end of the season. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to Göttlich about the 2023 season and what's next.

Hello Lennard, congratulations on your runner-up title in the IDM Sidecar. Can you describe in three sentences at most how you feel when you look back on the past season?

Well, I have mixed feelings. Of course the vice-title is a success, but if there is still a theoretical chance of winning the title until the last event, you still have hope of a small miracle, if you know what I mean, even if the gap of 23.5 points was too big, you have to be that realistic. Unfortunately, due to technical problems, we were twice denied a clear chance to win the IDM, which of course bothers me personally.

You had a new co-driver in Lucas Krieg. You got along well with each other as the youngest team in the IDM and in the World Championship, where you were able to collect points, right?

Yes, Lucas did a brilliant job and didn't make a single mistake. We fit together as a team, both on and off the track. We complement each other very well. Actually, the whole "Team #42" has been sensationally good this season. Unfortunately, we couldn't reward ourselves for it.

You probably divide your season, or better your season, as before and after Schleiz. How did it go until Schleiz and what happened afterwards?

Yes, you are definitely right about that. We had a really good run, with podiums all the time. Unfortunately, after Schleiz this "red thread" got a bit lost, and both humanly from my side I had difficulties, and technically, the sidecar let us down a bit for the season finale in Assen and Oschersleben.

The race in Assen was decisive, wasn't it?

Yes, we didn't lose our chance for the IDM title in Schleiz, but because of the retirement in Assen. We lost 25 points due to a technical defect three laps before the end. I hope that next year there will be another race for us in Schleiz, because even though the track is not one of my favourites, we still have a score to settle in the form of 25 points. Besides, we put on a great show in Schleiz, even though many people made fun of us beforehand for only having seven teams.

When Uwe Neubert rejoined you, was that difficult or did it go like clockwork straight away?

Uwe and I had two more or less successful years together, so we quickly found our feet. However, we had to make some changes to the set-up in order to restore the perfect balance in the car. The fact that the weather in Austria was so bad made it very difficult. But from Assen onwards things went as well as usual.

What support did you get from your environment after Schleiz?

Well, first of all we were all happy that Lucas got better quickly, considering the circumstances. I was also very relieved when I could take him home from the hospital on Thursday after Schleiz. I spent the days after Schleiz with my mechanic and long-time friend of our family, Hubert Eck, so that I could be with Lucas in the hospital in Hof quickly every day.

You were physically unharmed, but probably your soul had suffered.

To be honest, I was devastated, but everyone around me tried hard not to throw in the towel. For a while I seriously thought about it, it was all quite difficult. But the time with Lucas in the hospital also helped. I talked about a lot of things with him and we came up with other ideas.

Weren't you angry about the decisions of the race directors?

Of course everyone was upset, rightly so in my opinion, but in the end we all have to work well together. I also talked to a lot of people in charge, explained my point of view to them, and there's no bad blood.

You also competed in the World Cup. How did you feel about that? Were the differences in performance to the top teams noticeable?

Of course it was very exciting to race against many of my childhood idols like Päivärinta, Reeves and Co. Because the IDM is only a classification within the WRC, we were able to get a clear picture of everything that happens within the WRC. Of course the top teams are still two seconds away, but last year at this time it was still five or six seconds. So it's a great development on our part, which is almost a bigger success for me personally than the good placement in the IDM.

What makes the difference to them?

One major difference is that we run standard engines. That means that the engines are installed just as they come out of the box and are driven straight away without a test bench and so on. We don't do any fine-tuning. We also don't use racing fuel and we don't have magnesium rims. So in the BSB we would not be counted in the World Championship class, but in the Cup class, even though we are a World Championship team. It's all a question of money.

What will happen next season? What plans do you and your team have?

We will stay in the WRC paddock, that much is clear. Normann Broy and his team, as well as Motor-Presse as promoters, are doing a good job and the sidecar world championship is moving forward. And we are happy to be a part of that. The question is, however, whether we will be able to race the entire World Championship season or whether we will concentrate again on the rounds with IDM classification. That still has to be discussed with the team and the sponsors. Once again, it's all a question of money. As a rider, I would of course be in favour of the full WRC. I think there will be more clarity in a few weeks.

Will you continue to operate under the name Bonovo Action Juniorteam and how has Jürgen Röder supported you so far?

Jürgen Röder has given us great support. Since my changeover in 2021, he has been an essential part of our great development. Without him, none of this would have been possible financially. It's great to be supported by this team. Because an investment in us is also an investment in the future of sidecar racing in Germany, something that Jürgen, as a sponsor and sidecar fan, very quickly recognised and appreciated.

So Jürgen Röder will continue to support you?

Yes, he will continue to support us in 2024. When Jürgen gives me his word, I know I can count on it 100 per cent. We are still deciding together with Jürgen whether we will continue to compete with the "Junior Team" designation. Although the designation has almost become our trademark.

Finally, describe the season in one sentence.

If I had to describe this season in one sentence, I would say it was instructive and important for our further development.