Josef Sattler in the lead with Werkstetter/Schmidt

His own career ended prematurely due to an accident through no fault of his own, but instead of dwelling on fate, German sidecar champion Josef Sattler will be focusing on promoting young talent in the future.

Josef Sattler was well on his way to his third consecutive IDM Sidecar title this year. But in the second race in Schleiz, he fell victim to an oil slick. Although he and his co-driver Luca Schmidt escaped the terrifying accident in the Seng with comparatively minor injuries, the team was totalled, which also signalled the premature end of the 58-year-old's career.

Instead of dwelling on his fate for long, the motorsport warhorse from Triftern near Pfarrkirchen channelled all his energy into promoting young talent, which he had already started last year. Sattler wants to slowly introduce his Bavarian compatriot Patrick Werkstetter as a rider and Luca Schmidt as a passenger to the top of the IDM sidecar. "Both have the talent to rival the British sidecar aces in the foreseeable future and perhaps even overtake them at the top."

Work on this project has been ongoing for some time. At the beginning of the year, Werkstetter climbed into the sidecar as co-driver to Markus Venus in the Sidecar Trophy. After the event at the Red Bull Ring, the switch was made and the 19-year-old was able to deliver a lasting demonstration of his great talent at his very first outing as a driver. At the Sidecar Festival in Oschersleben, he took second and first place in the 600cc class with Luca Schmidt at his side.

Before the long winter break, Werkstetter/Schmidt recently travelled to the Pannonia Ring for a final test. "Patrick could become a really big name in sidecar racing," says Sattler, referring to the potential he believes he recognises in Werkstetter. "He is excellent at immediately implementing my tips and consistently improving. He also has an incredible feeling in the rain. He simply lacks the kilometres, but in Luca he has one of the best co-drivers who can help him a lot."

"Patrick drove an old team of mine, which was still tailored to my needs. But he is a lot lighter than me, which means we have to make some changes to the weight distribution and set-up. We need a new fairing and the sidecar needs to be lighter so that we can distribute the extra weight optimally. We will also install two completely different suspension elements for dry and wet conditions. Then we'll really get going in spring."

Ultimately, two factors will determine how quickly the team can catch up with the international leaders. "On the one hand, I hope that Luca can be retained as a co-driver. He is a guarantee of success and, on the other hand, I hope that we can convince Jürgen Röder of our concept and that he stays on board as a sponsor. Without him and Bonovo action, my successes would not have been possible. As you know, he has a big heart for sidecar racing and is also involved in promoting young talent."