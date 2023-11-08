Markus Venus (41): Next IDM newcomer on the horizon

The 41-year-old Bavarian Markus Venus is venturing into the IDM Sidecar next year. The European sidecar champion on the grass track is also recognised by motorsport insiders as having a lot of talent on the road.

The Sidecar Trophy is a series that enjoys great popularity among teams and fans. However, instead of serving as preparation for higher goals such as the IDM Sidecar or Sidecar World Championship, some riders use it as a field of activity in the autumn of their motorsport careers, while others have no ambitions to move up to the next higher categories for a variety of reasons.

From today's perspective, Markus Venus will be one of the few exceptions in 2024. Although twice as old as German up-and-coming hopefuls Lennard Göttlich or Patrick Werkstetter, he could cause a surprise or two as a newcomer in the IDM Sidecar in the coming season. Insiders recognise that the European champion in the sidecar class on the grass track also has a lot of talent on the road.

His results in the Sidecar Trophy confirm this assessment. On a 1000cc racing team provided by Robert Wirth, he made it onto the podium eight times in ten races, and in the first race at the Sidecar Festival in Oschersleben he even managed to outpace the dominator and overall winner of this category, former world championship rider and German champion Mike Roscher. He finished the series in second place.

Like his former passenger Werkstetter, Venus was busy reeling off laps at the Pannonia Ring last weekend before the long winter break. At his side was the experienced Austrian Manfred "Yeti" Wechselberger, with whom he had already raced successfully in Oschersleben.

The Bavarian, whose father Karl finished third on the podium in the sidecar race at the 1972 Austrian GP with co-driver Rainer Gundel, can once again count on the support of Robert Wirth in 2024. Venus will be using the LCR Yamaha, with which the Austrian-Czech pairing of Peter Kimeswenger/Ondrej Sedlacek finished third overall in the German championship this season.