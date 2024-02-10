Markus Venus to ride with Ondrej Sedlacek in future

Markus Venus will be racing in the IDM Sidecar next season with co-driver Ondrej Sedlacek if the provisional plan of series manager Normann Broy is confirmed. There are also plans to compete in the World Championship.

Markus Venus is seven-time German champion in track driving. With his co-driver Markus Eibl, the 41-year-old from Pfarrkirchen also won the European title on the grass track in 2022.

Venus also moved into road driving in 2023. With a 1000cc racing team provided by Robert Werth from Birstein in Hesse, Markus Venus and co-driver Patrick Werkstetter (20) finished on the podium eight times in the International Sidecar Trophy. In the end, they finished in 2nd place.

For the coming season, Venus is flirting with the IDM Sidecar, although it is not yet certain whether the sidecar class, which has been increasingly thinned out in recent years, will be allowed to participate again at all. The promoter of the IDM, Motor Presse Stuttgart, is dependent on every euro in terms of costs. It is possible that instead of the three-wheelers, a more financially strong Cup class will be racing.

In any case, Markus Venus will first have to get used to a different sidecar and a new co-driver. Venus: "My co-driver will be the Czech Ondrej Sedlacek, who last rode with the Austrian Peter Kimeswenger in the World Championship. We will take over their LCR Yamaha 600, which will remain in the possession of Uwe Schuster from Königswartha. Robert Werth will get his 1000cc sidecar back, but will remain at my side as a sponsor."

For Markus Venus, the most important thing now will be to get used to the peculiarities of the 600cc sidecar, which has a different cornering behaviour to the 1000cc version. And then, of course, there is also the need for rider and passenger to get used to each other on the track. To this end, extensive training will take place at the Circuit du Val de Vienne in France in the week commencing 18 March.

If the tests in France go well, the new German-Czech pairing could compete in the IDM Sidecar in future, if it takes place, and possibly also in the Sidecar World Championship. They also want to take part in races in the International Sidecar Trophy.