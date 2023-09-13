Walid Khan: Surprising IDM comeback at the finale

Actually, Waldi Khan was not supposed to contest any more IDM races in 2023 after the incident at the Red Bull Ring. But the KTM Freudenberg team will use him again in Hockenheim.

After the IDM meeting at the Red Bull Ring, discussions went on for days because Dutchman Walid Khan was suspected of having grabbed the front brake of the Kawasaki rider Petr Svoboda next to him on the start-finish straight in the Superspeed 300 race, presumably on the fourth lap. The Czech made the incident public, after which the waves of indignation went high.

The KTM team Freudenberg did not field Walid Khan in the next IDM event in Assen, which was partly interpreted as an admission of guilt.

"It wasn't an admission of guilt, but a precautionary measure, because Wali Khan had been savagely insulted on Facebook after the Spielberg race and even received death threats," explained team boss Carsten Freudenberg in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It then turned out that the Race Direction did not find any incriminating photos or video recordings that would have somehow proven that Kahn grabbed his opponent's front brake like Romano Fenati did back in the Moto2 race at Misano."

The pictures and recording only showed Walid Khan's left hand going over towards Svoboda's bike, there was no apparent contact with the brake lever, not even on the five different camera positions that Race Direction looked at.

So Walid Khan sees himself vindicated. With his hand gesture, he only wanted the Czech to understand. That he should give him more space on the home straight. "After the excitement has died down, that's why we will use Walid Khan again in the Supersport 300 class at the IDM finals from 22 to 24 September at the Hockenheimring," reported Carsten Freudenberg.

Svoboda is fourth in the Supersport World Championship 300 and used the race weekend in Spielberg as a guest starter to bridge the long summer break. Khan, on the other hand, competed with a wild card at the SSP 300 World Championship round in Most, and already there the two rivals came suspiciously close to each other in the race.

Walid Khan is still the IDM runner-up, but after the two zeros at Assen he is now 53 points behind the new champion Iñigo Iglesias.