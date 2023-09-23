IDM Hockenheim: SSP 300 champion wins more

In the last lap, Inigo Iglesias, who was already the champion, closed the doors everywhere and won the first race of the final weekend. Second place went to KTM rider Schneider. Podium premiere for Max Zachmann

It is not only the last IDM weekend of the 2023 season, for the German-Dutch team Füsport RT Motorsports by SKM Kawasaki it is also the last race of their IDM time. After the finale at the Hockenheimring, it's over for the team and together they will only concentrate on their activities in the Supersport 300 World Championship. With Inigo Igelesias, they had already clinched the title in a promotional way at the team's home race in Assen. In Hockenheim, the Spanish IDM champion then showed himself to be a master and secured the last pole position of the season.

KTM rider Walid Khan, who had actually been taken out of the championship by his team Freudenberg Paligo after the race at the Red Bull Ring, but was now back in the championship with the team from Saxony, was close behind. After all, Khan and his team-mate Dustin Schneider, who finished third in practice, still have a chance of winning the runner-up title. Schneider took the lead after a perfect start.

The whole thing was commented by super biker Luca Grünwald, who is unemployed in the IDM. As always, the smallest IDM class was turbulent. Khan did a lot of leading work from the second lap on. Freudenberg rider Phillip Tonn received a double long lap penalty for a false start. Meanwhile, there was wild fighting at the front, including annoyed gestures by Iglesias against Tonn, who was driving too wildly in the Spaniard's opinion. Tonn still had his penalty ahead of him. In the seventh lap he completed the first one, but still kept halfway to the leading group. But since he had not served his penalty according to the rules, he had to pay a drive-through penalty on top.

Iglesias was able to pull away from the chasers by a few bike lengths, with Schneider and Khan in sight. Schneider managed to close the gap and together they entered the final laps in the fight for victory. Tonn waived the drive-through penalty and still received the black flag for it. In the last lap Iglesias closed the victory bag and crossed the finish line in first place. Schneider finished second and Iglesias' team mate Max Zachmann was happy about his first IDM podium.

IDM SSP Race 1 Result

1st Inigo IGLESIAS (ESP/Kawasaki)

2nd Dustin SCHNEIDER (DEU/KTM)

3rd Max ZACHMANN (DEU/Kawasaki)

4th Walid KHAN (NLD/KTM)

5th Oliver SVENDSEN (DNK/Kawasaki)

6th Ferre FLEERACKERS (BEL/Kawasaki)

7th Thom MOLENAAR (NLD/Kawasaki)

8th Dylan CZARKOWSKI (NL/Yamaha)

9th Sven DOORNENBAL (NLD/Kawasaki)

10th Thije LIGTERMOED (NLD/Yamaha)