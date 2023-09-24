IDM Hockenheim: Walid Kahn takes SSP 300 victory

For the last time in the 2023 season, the starting grid of the IDM Supersport 300 went to Khan, who took the last victory of the year ahead of champion Inigo Iglesias. Podium debut for Oliver Svendsen.

For Inigo Iglesias, Sunday was the last race in the IDM Supersport 300. After winning the title with the Füsport RT Motorsports by SMK Kawasaki team, the Spaniard will prove his talent in the Supersport 300 World Championship in the future. For the last time, the race started for him from grid position 1. Walid Khan and Dustin Schneider kept him company on row 1. The junior classes still had 13 laps to go before the closing party.

Iglesias was able to go into the last race relaxed as the established champion and immediately took the lead after the start. There were four of them, Oliver Svendsen, Walid Khan and Dustin Schneider. The chasers were led just behind by Phillip Tonn.

After a few skirmishes at the front, Iglesias was able to seize the opportunity and gain a few metres of breathing space at the back. But Khan and Schneider didn't let themselves be shaken off quite yet, after all, the KTM teammates were still in contention for the runner-up title. By the fourth lap, Iglesias' lead had shrunk to 0.562 seconds. On the other hand, Tonn's gap to the leading group grew to 2.680 sec.

From lap 6 onwards, Iglesias and Khan were riding together at the front. While the two were in agreement, Svendsen and Schneider attacked each other several times and lost contact with the duo. On lap 8, Khan took the lead, but was caught by Iglesias again a few turns later. This game then continued. The chance for the chasers to creep up again. At the beginning of the ninth lap, the gap had already shrunk from two to one second.

Iglesias and Khan gave each other nothing. It was not a fun Sunday ride, because they fought fiercely for every metre. Svendsen meanwhile shook off Schneider, for whom the dream of winning the runner-up title by his own efforts was over for the time being. In the meantime, there were two changes of places in two turns at the top. Fittingly for the last three laps, there were three of them at the front again.

The last lap was a hot one. In the end, Walid Khan took the win and with it the runner-up championship. Second place went to the outgoing champion and his first podium place went to the Dane Svendsen in third place.

IDM SSP Race 2 Result

1st Walid KHAN (NLD/KTM)

2nd Inigo IGLESIAS (ESP/Kawasaki)

3rd Oliver SVENDSEN (DNK/Kawasaki)

4th Dustin SCHNEIDER (DEU/KTM)

5th Phillip TONN (DEU/KTM)

6th Ferre FLEERACKERS (BEL/Kawasaki)

7th Dylan CZARKOWSKI (NLD/Yamaha)

8th Max ZACHMANN (DEU/Kawasaki)

9th Sven DOORNENBAL (NLD/Kawasaki)

10th Thije LIGTERMOED (NLD/Yamaha)