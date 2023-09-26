Inigo Iglesias: Golden IDM title, now World Championship deal fixed

Inigo Iglesias had already clinched the IDM Supersport title at the penultimate IDM weekend in Assen, the Netherlands, at the home race of his Kawasaki team led by Rob Vennegoor and Frank Krekeler. Now the Spaniard returns to the WorldSSP300, the smallest World Championship class, and remains loyal to his team. "Inigo dominated this year's IDM Supersport 300 in the colours of Füsport RT Motorsports by SKM - Kawasaki," says Vennegoor, explaining his decision, "although there were also many new tracks on the calendar for him in a new championship. The WorldSSP300 is nothing new for Iglesias as he has already finished on the podium there four times and the goal for next year is to increase that podium tally with us and fight for the championship."

"Iglesias was born on 9 April 2002 and is known as a great talent, with a lot of future potential," his old new team is sure. "So the last IDM season was a step towards another successful collaboration with the Dutch/German team."

"I am very proud of Inigo's move, because that was exactly the plan we had with this collaboration," explains Vennegoor. "If that then succeeds so successfully, including with the IDM Supersport 300 title, then it is also a fantastic farewell to the IDM. On the other hand, it is of course a shame that Inigo is the last rider in our team to be able to make this transfer, but we will do everything we can to continue his successful progress in the World Supersport 300. He has shown that he can be successful in this class as well, so I am looking forward with confidence to a wonderful 2024."

"The goal with him is undoubtedly the title," said the joint plan, "to achieve the ultimate for us: to grow within our team to eventually be very successful at world championship level. To fulfil that would be great."

"I'm very happy to have won the IDM championship," adds Iglesias, "and to move towards the World Supersport 300 with the team for the 2024 season. We've built a good working relationship, which will be very important for next year."