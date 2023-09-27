Freudenberg and Khan back in the IDM race

At the IDM Supersport 300 finale at the Hockenheimring, KTM rider Walid Khan took the last victory of the year. Khan and his team boss Carsten Freudenberg gave free rein to their emotions in an interview.

Carsten Freudenberg's team had originally withdrawn its rider Walid Khan for the races in Assen and the final in Hockenheim. For the Hockenheim final, the KTM team had second thoughts and sent Khan back into the race. Even though the IDM title had already gone to rival Inigo Iglesias. At least the vice title still beckoned.

After the incident between Kawasaki rider Petr Svoboda, Iglesias' team mate, and KTM rider Walid Khan at the IDM race on the Red Bull Ring, things got very heated, especially in the social media. At the time, the race stewards around Stefan Beck had acquitted Khan after his hand had gone towards Svoboda on the home straight. After evaluating the available footage from all kinds of perspectives, the race control did not consider the incident to be a grab in the direction of Svoboda's brake. Everyone, especially many bystanders, did not like this decision and "Shit Storm" was a mild word, which subsequently fell upon the driver and the team.

Khan came back at Hockenheim with a fourth place and a win as well as the vice championship. Both he and his team boss Carsten Freudenberg took the opportunity to vent their hearts once more in the live stream interview with Danijel Peric.

"At the IDM finale in Hockenheim, Walid was able to take his tenth win of the season for our team," Freudenberg stated in his post-race press release. "Walid impressively beat the new champion and thus gave the answer to the hustle and bustle of the past weeks on the track. That Walid took his hand off the handlebars at the Red Bull Ring was certainly a mistake. But that in no way justifies threatening him with violence. Walid proved the people involved wrong and showed the reigning champion the limits with his victory. What pleased me most was the warmth and cordiality with which Walid was received in the IDM paddock at Hockenheim. Thanks to all colleagues and motorsport fans who stood by Walid during this difficult time."

"What the media and certain people on social media made of it," Freudenberg had explained before the start of the first race, "went beyond a red line. What Walid and we as a team went through, I wouldn't wish on anyone. People should be careful what they report on social media in the future."

"I am overjoyed to be back on the bike," Freudenberg quotes his protégé Khan as saying. "Thank you to my team who always believed in me and helped me through this difficult time. I think I was able to show, not least by winning the final, that I could have been in contention for the title. Thanks to Paligo and KTM."

Immediately after crossing the finish line, however, winner Khan couldn't help himself in the interview and addressed his first words directly to the Kawasaki team in question, Rob Vennegoor, by name. "I'm sad about it," Khan said. "I'm not a guy who will hit someone in the brakes or even try to kill someone. Sometimes I'm a little crazy, but I have a good heart. But we are all human and we can do things right or wrong. It was a bad situation that it all ended up on the internet. I couldn't react at all to all the news. And, sorry if I say so, there were so many people who wrote "fuck you" to me. Now I am happy about the victory. I had already tried it on Saturday, but I was struggling with my bike. And Inigo is very fast. When you have to deal with the bike there, it's hard to win."

After that, the IDM paths of the teams around Carsten Freudenberg and Rob Vennegoor parted. But only briefly. Next weekend, they will compete against each other again at the Supersport 300 World Championship round in Portimao.