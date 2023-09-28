Lucy Michel: Women's World Championship instead of IDM 2024?

At the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring, Lucy Michel completed her best Supersport 300 weekend of the season so far. The one-year break has left its mark. It remains to be seen what will happen next.

Last year, Lucy Michel, who is coached by Stefan Laux, was unable to complete a full season in the IDM Supersport 300. Last year's status of her professional training did not allow for that. This year, the Laux-Michel team was back at the start. "The goals were different for this year," says Stefan Laux's season review. "But as so often, things turn out differently than expected. Lucy had set her sights firmly on building on the performance of 2021. However, it turned out that she found it difficult to keep up with the speed of the competitors and that the break and the lack of training had a more significant effect than expected."

The enormously strong field of riders in the season that had just ended - after all, a horde of World Championship riders romped to the front of the field on more than one occasion - didn't make things any easier either. "Lucy was disappointed in herself," said Laux, "but we did everything we could to build her up mentally and make her feel that we firmly believed in her." From the race in Schleiz onwards, the joint work began to bear fruit and in Assen the first and much longed-for points were finally in the bag. Lucy finished the finale in Hockenheim with excellent 11th and 13th places, placing her 21st out of a total of 43 competitors in the final standings.

What's next?

A new option for 2024 would be the FIM Women's Motorcycling World Championship, which would certainly be an appealing challenge for Lucy Michel and the TSL Racing Team around Stefan Laux. "However, the general conditions are not yet known," says Laux, "so precise planning is not possible at the moment. Since the Yamaha R7 is being talked about as an operational vehicle, Lucy tested the bike last Monday in Hockenheim. Lucy found her way around surprisingly well and rode acceptable times on the bike, which was not tuned for her. We would like to say a special thank you to Sascha Schoder from PS Track Events for loaning us the R7."

A renewed start in the IDM Supersport 300 would also be a possibility. "Suzuki is launching a new GSX 800 R," adds Laux, who is a Suzuki dealer in his main job, "with which we could also ride in a championship in Austria. Now we have to wait until the FIM presents its general conditions in order to be able to hold talks with our sponsors. We would like to thank our sponsors for their trust and patience. Thank you for everything from the TSL Racing Team and Lucy Michel #16."