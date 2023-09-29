Kawasaki team leaves big IDM gap behind

For Team Füsport RT Motorsport by SKM Kawasaki, the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring was their last appearance in the series. With the championship title, they bid farewell to the Supersport 300.

The team around Dutchman Rob Vennegoor and German Frank Krekeler gave its farewell performance from the IDM at the Hockenheimring. In future, the team will concentrate exclusively on their activities in the World Championship. The IDM exit had been planned for some time. "We both have our own companies in addition to racing," Vennegoor explained during the IDM finale. "We just have to take care of that as well."

In their IDM years, the team looked after a total of 21 riders from 2019 to 2023. This resulted in 66 podium finishes, 21 victories and, last but not least, two championship titles. Last year with Marvin Siebdrath, this season with Inigo Iglesias, who also punched his ticket to the World Championship. As a farewell, the team treated themselves to a double podium in the first Hockenheim round with Iglesias in first place and Max Zachmann in third, who was thus able to celebrate his first IDM Supersport 300 podium.

"Honestly, it's a special feeling that our IDM adventure is now over, but that's also based on well-considered decisions," explains team manager Rob Vennegoor. "But we will never forget the beautiful moments and would like to thank everyone who supported us in any way during this unforgettable adventure. The fact that we were able to close the IDM chapter with such a great success in Hockenheim makes it very special."

The Kawasaki team had time and again also sent its World Championship riders to the IDM race, thus giving the youngsters at national level the opportunities to compete with stronger riders and grow on them. On the other hand, the team has also always recruited IDM riders for its World Championship squad and, at the same time, sent one of the biggest junior teams to the starting line in the IDM. For the IDM riders, the team's exit also means one less chance to learn and recommend themselves for higher tasks.