Iglesias in the World Cup and Zachmann in the ProSuperstock

The withdrawal of the Füsport RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki team from the IDM Supersport 300 had already become apparent in the course of the 2023 season. The two team owners Rob Vennegoor and Frank Krekeler will no longer be able to reconcile both championships, IDM plus World Championship, without their own companies at home in the Netherlands and Germany suffering from the double burden. The successful duo, who have been crowned champions in the last two years first with Marvin Siebdrath and now with Inigo Iglesias, said goodbye to the IDM so as not to get into a time crunch.

After the Spaniard Iglesias, the Kawasaki team has also signed the Czech Petr Svoboda for the 2024 World Championship, who, like Iglesias, was also competing in the IDM with the Kawasaki team this year in addition to the World Championship, but had already cancelled the sails after the race at the Red Bull Ring following an incident with KTM competitor Walid Khan and the lack of understanding about the race management's decision. Svoboda's successes in the 2023 Supersport 300 World Championship also opened the door for him for the upcoming World Championship year.

"Petr also rode for us in 2023," explains Vennegoor, "and did a fantastic job, including a double victory at the TT Circuit Assen and the lead in the world championship standings for several races. With a third place in Imola, Petr became one of the most successful WorldSSP300 riders of 2023, which ultimately earned him an excellent sixth place in the overall standings.

"The goal for 2024 is clear for us," it continues, "to fight for the world title in the 2024 WorldSSP300 Championship with Petr and Inigo. Both Petr and Inigo know what it means to be successful in the WorldSSP300 and that is why we have set ourselves the goal of winning the world title next season. It's a big challenge, but one that we're confident of meeting."

The team's third man in the IDM Supersport 300 division this year was German Max Zachmann, who made it onto the IDM podium for the first time. "The season came to an end far too quickly in Hockenheim," says Zachmann. "After a difficult start at the beginning of the season, I was able to steadily improve. From Schleiz onwards, things went really well and I regained confidence in the bike. Assen and Hockenheim at the end were my best events, and I finally got my first podium at Hockenheim. It was a great year with my team RT Füsport Kawasaki power by SKM Motors."

Afterwards, Zachmann was on the road for a while. "Of course, the withdrawal of the Füsport RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki team didn't go according to our plans," said Zachmann, "but that's racing. The SSP 300 will soon be saying goodbye to the World Championship and later to the IDM. That's why I will take the step into the Pro Superstock 1000 with my sponsors, which is the only sensible thing to do for economic reasons. I will compete privately again with a new BMW 1000."