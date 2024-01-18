Svendsen and Tonn for Freudenberg in the IDM SSP300

With the signing of Oliver Svendsen for Team Freudenberg, another title candidate for the IDM Supersport 300 has probably been found. The Dane has already clocked up some KTM kilometres.

Anyone who had paid close attention at the 2023 IDM Supersport 300 finale in Hockenheim would have noticed the spirited ride of Denmark's Oliver Svendsen, who bravely fought a skilful battle for the race win. In the end, he shone at the finish line with third place, his first podium in the IDM Supersport 300.

The 19-year-old talent from Denmark did not go unnoticed by Team Freudenberg and Svendsen will switch from his Kawasaki to the KTM for the 2024 season. "I'm always on the lookout for talent that can be built up for the world championship," says Carsten Freudenberg, explaining his choice of rider. In Valencia, Svendsen was able to test together with world champion Jeffrey Buis at the team's world championship test.

"He did well and also integrated well into the team," says Freudenberg, praising his new recruit. "Oliver did a good job right from the start. In terms of his height and weight, he fits perfectly on the 300." The contract between Svendsen and Freudenberg has now been signed for one year and the Dane will give the team another international touch in the IDM.

"Phillip Tonn will also be competing in the IDM," promises Freudenberg, who will once again be sending a world championship contender into the race for the German championship in 2024. "Phillip and Oliver are firmly planned for the IDM." Freudenberg would also have room for a third rider in the IDM line-up. But the team boss is in no hurry.

Oliver Svendsen's career to date

2010-2014: ATV-Cross



2014-2017: Mini Road Racing



2017-2018: Honda RS 125.



2019: Yamaha R3 Cup Netherlands



2020: IDM SSP 300 for Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Academy



2020: Nominated as Talent of the Year at the Danish Motorsport Award 2020



2021: IDM SSP 300 for the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Academy



2022: IDM SSP 300 for RT Motorsports by SKM - Kawasaki

And Danish Champion Supersport 600. Silver in the German Endurance Championship SSP 600.



2023: IDM SSP 300 for B.ART Racing Belgium and DM SSP 600 FOR CS-M Racing