IDM Supersport: Netherlands versus Austria

This weekend at the Hockenheimring, 50 points will be awarded one last time in the fight for the title. The list of contenders is long, coming from the Netherlands and Austria.

The points gaps between the top drivers are manageable. Twan Smits against Melvin van der Voort, Dutchman against Dutchman, is the name of the top duel. Nine points separate the two. But that is not enough. Behind them are the Austrian duo Andreas Kofler and Thomas Gradinger, who are 13 and 31 points behind the leading Smits. While Gradinger should have a zero or an extremely poor result from the leader, the others can still make it on their own.

For this chance, Kofler has decided to forego a possible appearance in the Supersport World Championship, where he could once again replace Oli Bayliss, who is still injured. Van der Voort currently has the most IDM victories to his name, but a double zero from the IDM weekend in Oschersleben and the consistency of his colleagues has put him in trouble again before the finale.

German protagonists are thin on the ground in this year's Supersport season among the top 15. Newcomer Leon Origs and Yamaha rider Chris Beinlich are ranked 7th and 9th respectively, although Beinlich would certainly have achieved better results if his engine wear in the last races had not put him on the last row of the grid. Because from engine number 4 onwards, according to the regulations, you are penalised again and have to take your place at the back of the grid.

Points table after 11 of 13 races

1. 195 points Twan Smits/NL

2. 186 points Melvin van der Voort/NL

3. 182 points Andreas Kofler/A

4. 164 points Thomas Gradinger/A

5. 119 Points Luca de Vleeschauwer/B

6. 97 Points Milan Merckelbagh/NL

7. 93 Points Leon Orgis/D

8. 80 Points Michal Prasek/CZE

9. 71 Points Christoph Beinlich/D

10. 63 Points Julius Caesar Rörig

11. 58 Points Jonas Kocourek/CZE

12. 51 Points Filip Feigl/CZE

13. 40 Points Yves Stadelmann/CH

14. 33 Points Damien Raemy/CH

15. 27 points Martin Vugrinec/CRO