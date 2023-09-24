IDM Hockenheim: Supersport title still open
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Twan Smits against Melvin van der Voort. The title fight in the IDM Supersport came to a head in this direction. But while Smits had clinched pole position, van der Voort had crashed hard in practice. Austrian Thomas Gradinger qualified third. His compatriot Andreas Kofler opened the second row of the grid and was joined by Max Enderlein on a Ducati and Kiefer rider Leon Orgis.
At the front, van der Voort took command after the start and immediately made up a few metres on the competition. But Gradinger was still within striking distance as well, because the Austrian needed a win to stay in touch with the title fight. Andreas Kofler was also still in the lead.
The chasers were led by guest rider Kevin Wahr, who still had Orgis, Enderlein and Vugrinec with him. The quartet was running similar times. After four laps, the leading quartet became two pairs of two. The Dutch van der Voort and Smits kept their 1.28 times and extended their lead metre by metre. Gradinger and Kofler also did their own thing behind them. There was more to see in the chasing group, where Vugrinec, Orgis, Enderlein and Wahr showed one or the other overtaking manoeuvre.
On lap 6, Smits passed van der Voort and in reverse mode, Sunday's race continued as van der Voort spared himself the immediate counterattack and watched Smit's driving skills from second place. Belczykowski, meanwhile, sank the MV Agusta into the gravel. Marvin Siebdrath followed suit one lap later.
The lead of the leading duo grew and grew. With four laps to go, the Dutch had gained 5.986 seconds. Behind them was Gradinger, who was able to shake off Kofler. Three laps remained for the protagonists to do something in the fight for the trophies. Van der Voort was on Smits in the final laps, but too far away to launch an attack. After a slip-up by van der Voort in the penultimate corner, the issue was also over. The victory went to a confident Twan Smits. Second place for Melvin van der Voort and third was Thomas Gradinger.
IDM Supersport Result Race 1
1st Twan Smits
2nd Melvin van der Voort
3rd Thomas Gradinger
4th Andreas Kofler
5th Martin Vugrinec
6th Leon Orgis
7th Kevin Wahr
8th Max Enderlein
9th Luca Göttlicher
10th Milan Merckelbagh
11th Jonas Kocourek
12th Julius Caesar Rörig
13th Christoph Beinlich
14th Damien Raemy
15 Luca de Vleeschauwer