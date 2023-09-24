IDM Hockenheim: Supersport title still open

Dutchmen Twan Smits and Melvin van der Voort were still separated by 14 points after the first race. Therefore, the championship decision is only due in the second race. Thomas Gradinger crossed the finish line in third place.

Twan Smits against Melvin van der Voort. The title fight in the IDM Supersport came to a head in this direction. But while Smits had clinched pole position, van der Voort had crashed hard in practice. Austrian Thomas Gradinger qualified third. His compatriot Andreas Kofler opened the second row of the grid and was joined by Max Enderlein on a Ducati and Kiefer rider Leon Orgis.

At the front, van der Voort took command after the start and immediately made up a few metres on the competition. But Gradinger was still within striking distance as well, because the Austrian needed a win to stay in touch with the title fight. Andreas Kofler was also still in the lead.

The chasers were led by guest rider Kevin Wahr, who still had Orgis, Enderlein and Vugrinec with him. The quartet was running similar times. After four laps, the leading quartet became two pairs of two. The Dutch van der Voort and Smits kept their 1.28 times and extended their lead metre by metre. Gradinger and Kofler also did their own thing behind them. There was more to see in the chasing group, where Vugrinec, Orgis, Enderlein and Wahr showed one or the other overtaking manoeuvre.

On lap 6, Smits passed van der Voort and in reverse mode, Sunday's race continued as van der Voort spared himself the immediate counterattack and watched Smit's driving skills from second place. Belczykowski, meanwhile, sank the MV Agusta into the gravel. Marvin Siebdrath followed suit one lap later.

The lead of the leading duo grew and grew. With four laps to go, the Dutch had gained 5.986 seconds. Behind them was Gradinger, who was able to shake off Kofler. Three laps remained for the protagonists to do something in the fight for the trophies. Van der Voort was on Smits in the final laps, but too far away to launch an attack. After a slip-up by van der Voort in the penultimate corner, the issue was also over. The victory went to a confident Twan Smits. Second place for Melvin van der Voort and third was Thomas Gradinger.

IDM Supersport Result Race 1

1st Twan Smits

2nd Melvin van der Voort

3rd Thomas Gradinger

4th Andreas Kofler

5th Martin Vugrinec

6th Leon Orgis

7th Kevin Wahr

8th Max Enderlein

9th Luca Göttlicher

10th Milan Merckelbagh

11th Jonas Kocourek

12th Julius Caesar Rörig

13th Christoph Beinlich

14th Damien Raemy

15 Luca de Vleeschauwer