IDM Hockenheim: Supersport title for Twan Smits

Melvin van der Voort gave everything and took the victory in the last race of the IDM Supersport. But Twan Smits held his nerve and crossed the finish line in third place, thus clinching the title.

The title decision in the IDM Supersport had to wait until late afternoon. It was a matter between Twan Smits and Melvin van der Voort, both at home in the Netherlands. After a few laps, the field had sorted itself out. Van der Voort ruled the action from the front. Because the driver from Team SWPN had to deliver a victory if he wanted to keep a chance of the overall win.

Twan Smits kept his cool and was on his own in fourth. 1.5 sec place to the front, 2.3 sec to the back. Fourth place was to remain, because from 5th place onwards there would be a tie for the points. In between were Thomas Gradinger and Martin Vugrinec. Smits, however, had had enough of the cosiness at half-time and took Vugrinec to his chest. The situation was clear as far as the title was concerned. But there were still seven laps to go.

In the meantime, Till Bellczykowski, Marvin Siebdrath and Leon Orgis had dropped out. With the first three, everyone was busy with themselves. Van der Voort did his thing at the top, 1.8 seconds behind Gradinger did his laps and another three seconds later Twan Smits appeared. However, he still had company from Vugrinec. Behind him, Andreas Kofler had warmed up and was working his way up to the duo Smits-Vugrinec.

Smits should also be informed about Vugrinec and Kofler via the pit display, because letting one pass would be okay. But to let them both pass - that would mean losing the title. Rank 2, 3 or 4 had to be the result. The remaining three laps were heartily long for Smits. The race ended with an engine failure for Milan Merckelbagh, but the Yamaha rider was alert and had immediately turned off the racing line.

Melvin van der Voort did his job and took 25 points with a win. Thomas Gradinger also kept a clean slate and finished second. Twan Smits put in a skilful final sprint and could breathe a sigh of relief at the finish. Third place and the title.

IDM Supersport result race 2

1st Melvin van der Voort

2nd Thomas Gradinger

3rd Twan Smits

4th Martin Vugrinec

5th Andreas Kofler

6. . Kevin Wahr

7th Max Enderlein

8th Jonas Kocourek

9th Luca Göttlicher

10th Christoph Beinlich

11th Jorn Hamberg

12th Julius Caesar Rörig

13th Damien Raemy

14th Troy Beinlich

15. Kas Beekmans