Andreas Kofler brings IDM SSP 3rd place to Austria

While his brother Maximilian was pulling the cable in the Supersport World Championship in Aragon, Spain, Andreas, the younger of the two Koflers, experienced an exciting IDM finale with Team M32. Including title chances.

Andreas Kofler closes the IDM in the Supersport class in third place. The 19-year-old from Attnang-Puchheim went into the last race weekend as an outsider for the title and finished in 4th and 5th place. Thus, he finished third in the overall standings behind Dutchmen Twan Smits and Melvin van der Voort, who were separated by only five points in the end.

From the first qualifying session on, Kofler competed with the two Dutchmen at the highest level. At times, only a few hundredths of a second separated the trio and even in qualifying everything was close. In the races, however, the two Dutchmen kept the upper hand, shared the heat victories and Smits, who won the first, secured the championship title with third place in the last race.

Kofler finished fourth in the first race and fifth in the second, just a few seconds behind the winner. "It was very exciting to go into the last race as a title contender. It was a new experience for me. In the end, the two Dutchmen were faster and you have to acknowledge that. I am satisfied with the way the IDM season went for me," explained the young Austrian.

The latter had been able to take his first race win in Spielberg, of all places, followed a little later by his first pole position in Assen, the Netherlands, ahead of all the local heroes. "These are nice memories that I take with me from this year. But now I'm looking forward to the winter break and I'm already excited to see what 2024 has in store for me," Kofler concluded.

IDM Supersport Qualification



1st Twan Smits (NED/Yamaha/Team Apreco) 1:28.616

2nd Melvin van der Voort (NED/Yamaha/Team SWPN) 1:28.763

3rd Thomas Gradinger (AUT/Yamaha/Eder Racing) 1:28.870

4th Andreas Kofler (AUT/Yamaha/M32 Racing) 1:29.045

5th Max Enderlein (GER/Ducati/M32 Racing) 1:29.496



IDM Supersport Race 1



1st Twan Smits (NED/Yamaha/Team Apreco)

2nd Melvin van der Voort (NED/Yamaha/Team SWPN) + 2.447

3rd Thomas Gradinger (AUT/Yamaha/Eder Racing) + 11.214

4th Andreas Kofler (AUT/Yamaha/M32 Racing) + 12.615

5th Martin Vugrinec (CRO/Yamaha/Art Dreier) + 23.294



IDM Supersport Race 2



1st Melvin van der Voort (NED/Yamaha/Team SWPN)

2nd Thomas Gradinger (AUT/Yamaha/Eder Racing) + 2.853

3rd Twan Smits (NED/Yamaha/Team Apreco) + 4.036

4th Martin Vugrinec (CRO/Yamaha/Art Dreier) + 4.838

5th Andreas Kofler (AUT/Yamaha/M32 Racing) + 6.962



Championship standings (after 13 of 13 races)



1st Twan Smits (NED/Yamaha/Team Apreco) 236 points

2nd Melvin van der Voort (NED/Yamaha/SWPN) 231 points

3rd Andreas Kofler (AUT/Yamaha/M32 Racing) 206