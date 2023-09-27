Beinlich brothers come through the IDM final in one piece

The Beinlich Racing Team with Chris and Troy Beinlich did not do too badly at the season finale at the Hockenheimring. But the team boss is glad that the challenging year is over.

"I'm glad that the season is over," says a visibly drawn team boss Knut Beinlich. "I can't remember ever having had a season with so many technical problems in my long motorsport career. But we were not the only ones in the IDM paddock who had to deal with this issue." In this respect, Beinlich was not at all angry about the fact that the season finale at the Hockenheimring was almost uneventful for the team from Pößneck. "No engine failures and no crashes, so we are satisfied with that. It was clear beforehand that we wouldn't be competing with such sharp weapons. Our two boys sold themselves dearly according to their possibilities. That's a good result."

The brothers Troy and Chris Beinlich already sorted themselves into a large group fighting for 6th place in the practice sessions. "The first five are in a different league. After that it's tight within a second. Starting positions 12 for Chris and 15 for Troy were okay", the team manager sums up the training results.

In both races, the team from Pößneck had to cope with a lively duel. "Unspectacular in the end. The guys got the maximum out of it. From 6th place onwards, the field is very evenly staggered. With places 13 and 10 for Chris and 16 and 14 for Troy, we were able to collect a few more points, minus the guest starters who were not eligible for points. We didn't expect much more than that."

A look at the final standings of the IDM Supersport almost makes the team boss feel better: "Chris, who was plagued by a few technical defects, finished eighth overall and was the second-best German. And even Troy, who was only able to start in the second half of the season due to injury, finished the year in eighteenth place. So we can't be that bad then."