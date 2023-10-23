Trip to Italy and sale at Team Beinlich

The team from Thuringia had taken on the Supersport Next Generation in the 2023 IDM. After the season finale of the brothers Chris and Troy Beinlich, two IDM-Yamaha are for sale.

There is probably nothing better for the Beinlich brothers than being able to turn on the gas. Although the IDM season has already come to an end for this year, the brothers from Pößneck were still drawn to the 12th Pollici European Cup in Castelletto di Branduzzo, Italy, near Milan. On the kart track there, a European comparison was held with pit bikes. "We were asked by one of our sponsors if my brother Troy and

brother Troy and I could imagine taking part," explains Chris Beinlich. "The sponsor is the German importer of such mini-motorbikes and wanted to see the technical performance level of his machines in competition."

That the grapes would hang pretty high in Italy was already certain in advance. "Motorcycle racing enjoys enormous status here. The Italian teams drove up with big trucks. Their well-groomed appearance was evidence of a high level. MotoGP in miniature," the brothers describe. Unsurprisingly, the locals were also clearly outnumbered.

Chris and Troy Beinlich represented the German colours together with a third young racer. "The field was full of exceptional riders. There were even people from the Supersport 300 World Championship at the start. They celebrated a kind of Olympic entry with flag and national anthem. That had something and was very impressive," she describes. "But there are German 14 hp and there are Italian 14 hp. The Italian version means at least three horsepower more. Accordingly, we had a hard time there and had to settle for the B-final. Troy was able to win this once, but also had to accept a technical retirement. I finished fifth in this B classification," Chris Beinlich sums up. "Once again, this was a great experience for us on a high sporting level, combined with a huge portion of fun. Our sponsor wants to take part again next year at the same venue and knows what he needs to work on with his bikes. For us, it was a unique way to end the season."

Changes are in store for the team. To that end, two Yamaha R6 RJ27s from the 2023 IDM season are currently up for sale. Included: WSSP Mectronik wiring harness + ECU , I2M Dash, 2D Data-Recording, Öhlins Fkr Cardridge + damper, WSSP intake funnel, NG Brakes discs (Moto2 Ajo), Akrapovic manifold + Exan ESD, Brembo brake pump + HEL line. Price for the two treasures: 25,000 euros each.