IDM runner-up scored points at SSP World Championship finale in Jerez

Last weekend, Melvin van der Voort made his debut in the Supersport World Championship with Team SWPN at the Jerez circuit. The 18-year-old rider surprised on the first day with a great eighth time in free practice. But also in the Superpole qualifying on Saturday morning, the Yamaha rider showed a strong performance. Van der Voort was in the top ten for a long time and in the end finished sixteenth in the field of 31 World Championship riders. The rider from Ede drove his lap times single-handedly and the gap to a top ten place was a manageable 0.3 seconds.

Van der Voort was in 15th position after the start of his first Supersport World Championship race. The SWPN rider was able to make up two more positions. "Unfortunately, things went wrong on the sixth lap," the team describes the disappointing end, "when the rider behind Van der Voort tried to attack him. However, the latter braked far too late, crashed and took Melvin with him." Fortunately, the Yamaha rider was uninjured and had shown that he can ride in the top-15 in the world championship. "But it was bitter to retire like that," he concluded.

Van der Voort started well in the second race on Sunday afternoon and was in 14th place when the red flag was waved on the fifth lap due to a crash by another driver. A seven-lap restart followed. Van der Voort was able to work his way up to 13th place in the first laps. He then managed to catch up with a small group fighting for a top ten finish. Van der Voort crossed the finish line in thirteenth place, which earned him three points on his debut weekend.

"It's a great feeling to end my debut weekend in the Supersport World Championship with World Championship points," asserted a beaming van der Voort. "We were fast all weekend and presented ourselves well. The points were already possible in the first race, but then I was unfortunately unlucky to be involved in a crash. The second race was good and I even had a brief connection to the group of the top ten. This performance would not have been possible without Team SWPN and my sponsors."

"We were very excited beforehand," team manager Frank Brouwer revealed in conclusion, "to see what Melvin could show at World Championship level. He made an excellent impression from the first training session and exceeded expectations. In the first race, things didn't go so well. Even then, points would have been possible if he hadn't been knocked out of the race by another rider. In the second race he scored points with a well-deserved 13th place. The whole team SWPN has worked incredibly hard all year to make this possible. I would like to say a huge thank you to all the team members as well as our partners for the 2023 season."