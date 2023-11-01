Smits no longer champion, vd Voort now IDM champion

More than a month after the IDM final and ten weeks after the appeal, the DMSB decides on the case. Result: The new IDM Supersport champion is Melvin van der Voort, Twan Smits is only runner-up.

On 1 November 2023, the IDM organisers have now announced the final championship decision: After the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring in September, Dutchman Twan Smits (Team Apreco) was crowned champion in the IDM Supersport class. Today, the German Motorsport Federation (DMSB) revoked the title from the 19-year-old and retroactively named his compatriot Melvin van der Voort as champion. This was preceded by an appeal by his team SWPN against the previous decision.

At the home race in Assen, the duel between Smits and van der Voort had come to a head at the end of the second race. There were several changes of position. Van der Voort crossed the finish line in first place, but this was preceded by a contact with Smits, which caused the latter to fall. Race control then gave the SWPN driver a penalty and dropped him four places in the standings. He received eleven points instead of 25.

The SWPN team appealed the decision in Assen to the DMSB on the grounds that it was a racing accident. The appeal has now been upheld. The previous runner-up, Melvin van der Voort, gets his lost points back and is thus the new IDM Supersport winner in 2023.