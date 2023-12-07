Team Apreco examines steps against DMSB judgement

Dutch team Apreco had won the IDM Supersport title with Twan Smits. Following a decision by the DMSB, Smits was stripped of the title and Melvin van der Voort became the new champion.

"It is not our preference to express our feelings on social media, but in this case we feel obliged to inform our fans and followers about this questionable story," writes Team Apreco. "The 2023 IDM Supersport Championship was not decided on the race track, but in the boardroom."

During the first IDM race at the TT Circuit in Assen, Twan Smits crashed after making contact with fellow rider Melvin van der Voort on the final corner of the last lap. As a result, van der Voort received a penalty from the IDM race organisers and was demoted. His team SWPN appealed against this decision. With only two races remaining, the small points difference between Smits and van der Voort promised an exciting finale at Hockenheim.

Before the IDM finale, the DBMS had not yet ruled against the SWPN team's protest. Smits took pole position in Hockenheim and dominated the first race with consistently fast lap times. He was able to leave his rivals in his wake and made a name for himself as the favourite for the final race in Hockenheim.

"Unaware of the ongoing protest," the Apreco team now explains in its statement, "a race strategy based on the standings was determined after the victory in the first race. This was aimed at winning the championship with minimal risk." Smits finished third and took the title. Shortly after the podium ceremony, Team Apreco and Team SWPN were called to race control, where Team Apreco officially took note of the pending protest for the first time.

On 1 November 2023, the decision of the DMSB appeals committee had a decisive impact on the championship. The decision was made to withdraw the penalty from the race in Assen for Team SWPN. "And this despite the fact that the team and its rider had violated the track limits and caused a dangerous situation in which Smits crashed," said a surprised Team Apreco. "We took note of this decision with surprise and pointed out that our interests were affected by this decision. By naming the Team Apreco rider as a witness, the right to information was denied and no procedural or substantive information was passed on. As the defendant, the IDM race organisers were given the opportunity to explain their decision regarding the penalty. With the knowledge that Team Apreco now has, it can be said that the IDM did not utilise this opportunity and, as far as we know today, was not present at the hearing."

The DMSB committee agreed with the other side's statement and categorised the incident as a racing incident that was apparently partly responsible for the Team Apreco rider's crash. "Finally, the DMSB has decided," said Team Apreco, "that the reports of the hearing and deliberations are confidential and that Team Apreco will not be granted any right of appeal. To date, we have not been provided with any official documents about the court proceedings and are relying on informal sources and rumours."

"In this sensitive case, we are on the sidelines as spectators," it continues. "With this decision, the DSMB seems to imply that it is apparently permissible to overtake another rider beyond the track limits, even if this involves physical contact and the resulting dangerous situations. With this decision, the IDM has become a lawless championship that can apparently be won in court if you know how to behave properly."

"Team Apreco is therefore not in agreement with this judgement," it concluded. "We are currently examining what legal steps are still possible to challenge the decision, which we believe goes against all standards and values in sport."