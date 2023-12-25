IDM Christmas 2023: The supersport riders

Question 1: You can wish for a test ride on the motorbike of your choice for Christmas. Which bike would you like to try out?



Question 2: You are given an appointment for a Meet&Greet with a sportsman. Who do you want to meet?



Question 3: You have three wishes for the year 2024 - what would they be?

1. Melvin van der Voort/NL 245 points

1: I would really like to ride a race-ready R1. I rode a standard R1 once and it was really bizarre how fast it was! So I think if I get on a race-ready R1, I don't know what I'm getting myself into :).

2) I would really like to speak to Marc Marquez. His mentality is very unique, he is a real fighter and I love to see that.

3. my first wish is of course to be and stay healthy. My second wish is that we have another successful year. Last year was really great. So it would be nice if 2024 is like that too. My third wish is that I hope my arm pump operation will be successful. It has always bothered me and it would help me a lot in racing if it could be fixed. And finally, I wish you all a good 2024!

2nd Twan Smits/NL 234 points

1st A WorldSSP Ten Kate bike.

2. Marc Marquez

3. finding good sponsors, not injuring myself and a few wildcard entries in the Supersport World Championship.

3. Andreas Kofler/A 202 points

1) I think it would be a MotoGP bike because I want to get to know the feeling of the electronics and feel how powerful they are.

2. someone like Marc Marquez

3. wish 1: to stay healthy and fit, wish 2: to be able to fight for a title, wish 3: to be rewarded at the end of the year.

5th Luca de Vleeschauwer/B 120 points

1: I would like to do a test on a Kalex Moto2 with the new Triumph engine. After taking part in the Spanish Moto2 with the Honda engine, I would like to feel the difference.

2. definitely Valentino Rossi. He's been my idol since I was a kid.

3. become champion in the IDM Supersport, ride the Daytona 200, win a race in the EWC Superstock.

7th Leon Orgis/D 103 points

1. i would like to have a Yamaha MT 10 so that i can travel to a race track in a relaxed manner.

2) I would like to meet up with Luca Dončić, as I find him very likeable and I think we could have a good chat about our respective sports.

3. 1. a well-equipped campervan so that I feel at home at every race track. 2. that everyone gets through 2024 in good health. 3. a small dachshund.

11th Jonas Kocourek/CZE 76 points

1. if I have the opportunity, I would like to test on a Ducati Panigale V2.

2) I think it will be Fabio Quartararo or Toprak Razgatlioglu because both are among the best in our sport and I think they have a lot of good tips that can help me become a better rider.

3. a year full of bikes, an injury-free year like mine, also for my family and the last one: a whole year full of petrol.

13th Martin Vugrinec/CRO 51 points

1st I would like to test a MotoGP motorbike, just to see what it feels like. It doesn't matter which manufacturer.

2) I would probably ride with Marc Marquez. I'm interested to see how he deals with the struggles he's been through over the last few years after dominating MotoGP.

3. my first wish would be HAPPINESS! I haven't had much of that in the last few years. The second would be good weather and peace in the world.

14th Damien Raemy/CH 45 points

1. back when we were racing in the Swiss championship, I would have had the chance to test a Suter MMX 500, but unfortunately this didn't materialise because he had to pack up earlier. That would be a bike that I would love to try out.

2. my favourite, if I could choose, would be with Roger Federer. One of the greatest sportsmen the world has ever seen.

3. three wishes, that's difficult. In the time after Corona, we learnt to enjoy the little things again. But somehow that has evaporated again. I wish for a great time with important people. Health and, above all, fun with the sport we all love. 2024 will be my 28th season. It will also be my 15th full season in the IDM. A small but nice anniversary. We will be competing in the IDM Supersport. With my own crew.