IDM 2024 Wahr comeback with Hertrampf triumph

Things look set to get exciting in the IDM Supersport next year. Kevin Wahr has announced his retirement and will be aiming for the championship crown once again on a Street Triple.

In recent years, Denis Hertrampf has mainly been involved in the Superbike class in the IDM, while former IDM Supersport champion Kevin Wahr has taken care of the family business and his private life after the end of his career. Now the two have joined forces.

Triumph Germany Supersport Racing is the official name of the team with which Triumph Germany intends to shake up the Supersport class of the IDM in 2024, according to the press release sent out shortly before Christmas. To this end, the project's creators, Denis Hertrampf as Managing Director of Triumph Emsland and Triumph Germany, are bringing a strong team to the starting line, led by Technical Project Manager Lothar Kraus.

The first rider for 765cc Street Triples in race trim will be IDM veteran Kevin Wahr, who won his Supersport title ten years ago. The 34-year-old finished 6th in the Supersport Next Generation field at the finale in Hockenheim in 2023 after a break from motorsport. "During my time away from motorsport, I was able to take care of a lot of personal and business matters. During this time, Denis Hertrampf, with whom I had already competed in a very successful Supersport season in 2014, told me about the project with Triumph and immediately picked me up," explains Wahr. "An important factor was Lothar Kraus as project manager, with whom I had already celebrated great sporting successes in the past. At the guest start at the finale in Hockenheim, we showed the potential. I will start the 2024 season highly motivated."

"Anyone who knows me knows that I love motorsport and compete in club sport events myself," explains Uli Bonsels, Press Officer and Service Manager at Triumph Germany. "That's why I'm particularly pleased that we've found a very experienced partner in Denis Hertrampf to jointly set up the Triumph Germany Supersport Racing Team for the 2024 IDM season. Denis has been active in motorsport for more than 25 years and, as Managing Director of Triumph Emsland, brings with him the indispensable, comprehensive package of expertise with our triples."

Lothar Kraus, who has been responsible for the Triumph project at Triumph Emsland since mid-2021, is no stranger to the scene. "We are delighted that Kevin has now been confirmed as a rider for us, because he hasn't lost any of his speed during his break from motorsport. Getting back into the saddle after his break and then riding straight to sixth place is an absolute top performance in the IDM SSP 600 Next Generation field and I am sure that he can also help us a lot in the development of the bike," added Kraus. "We will contest the season with identical motorbikes and more than one rider. We are currently in talks with potential team-mates for Kevin, but the decision has not yet been made."