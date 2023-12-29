Big IDM plans for the Triumph Supersport team

With a new team centred around IDM returnee Kevin Wahr, Triumph Emsland wants to go big, not small. In addition to a title contender, Triumph fans and dealers are also to be addressed.

With Kevin Wahr on Triumph, a promising combination will be competing in the IDM Supersport next year. Denis Hertrampf's company Triumph Emsland will take care of the technology. They have been gaining experience with racing bikes from the traditional British manufacturer for more than five years and have built the blueprint for the IDM bike based on the Triumph Street Triple 765 with the "Moto2-Style" project with BBT as a partner.

"By the season finale in Hockenheim this year, we were able to further develop the technology of the motorbikes and finish in the top six at the first attempt," explains Denis Hertrampf. "We were already the most successful Triumph team on the grid and I am confident that we will be able to seamlessly build on these successes as the official Triumph Germany Supersport Racing Team in 2024. In addition, Triumph Emsland is now the de facto representative of Triumph Racing on the European mainland and is available as a partner to all teams in national and international championships."

"This collaboration shows," said the management, "that motorsport is the ideal platform to bring companies together with idea generators for joint further development. In addition to Triumph as a brand and the team itself, all Triumph fans will benefit, because nowhere are motorbikes tested and developed more rigorously than in tough racing conditions. This also applies to Triumph Emsland's broad racing portfolio, which includes racing footrests developed in-house, tools, a ride height tool and a programme for chassis geometry. Numerous motorsport teams and Club Sport riders are already being supplied with parts and fully assembled racing motorbikes from the racing forge.

A special bonus for all European Triumph dealers as part of the IDM commitment: Each of them can present themselves and their company on the motorbikes, on pit walls and on the truck of the Triumph Germany Supersport Racing Team. They also have the opportunity to visit the racing team in the paddock with employees and customers during the races. In addition to techtalk and "meet and greet", there will also be catering. Find out more directly from the Triumph Supersport Racing Team.