A triumph like Kevin Wahr for everyone

Those who are more attracted to the Supersport class and want to do something good for themselves and their Triumph Street Triple can feel like Kevin Wahr at an IDM race. After a change or two.

At the 2023 IDM finale at the Hockenheimring, former IDM Supersport champion Kevin Wahr suddenly turned up in the paddock after a long absence. In his luggage was a Triumph built by Lothar Kraus. Wahr hadn't forgotten too much in the meantime and immediately moved up to sixth place. But Wahr had often taken part in races on his home track in the past. Whether at the IDM or the 1000 kilometres of Hockenheim. So there was no reason to get excited.

Shortly before Christmas, the Triumph Emsland team led by IDM team boss Denis Hertrampf sent out the news that they wanted to contest the entire 2024 season with the Triumph and Kevin Wahr. While others make a big secret of the inner workings of their motorbike, in Wahr's case you can call Emsland and order the identical bike as the IDM returnee.

"The versions of the Triumph Street Triple R/RS and Moto2 serve as the basis," explains the team led by Technical Director Lothar Kraus. "Converted and built into the Triumph SSP 600 nNext Generation Racebike according to World Supersport regulations. Also a perfect racing vehicle for the Club Sport sector. There is a modular system from which the perfect racing vehicle can be customised."

"Modified triple clamp", begins the list. "Öhlins fork incl. cartridge (in-house development), Öhlins shock absorber (special racing design, in-house development), Öhlins steering damper (side-mounted for long stroke, in-house development)."

"In terms of engine technology, the vehicle is built in the same way," the explanation continues, "as the engines in the SSP 600 Next Generation class in the World Championship. SSP camshafts, SSP alternator, modified timing, TE intake funnel kit, SSP complete exhaust system, and much more." The electronics are based on Solo Engeneering electronics from MecTronik. There are also add-on parts such as a 520 chain with transmission kit, racing kit radiator incl. carbon air stream air strip, Brembo brakes and HEL steel flex lines.