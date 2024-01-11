Reunion with Dirk Geiger in the IDM Supersport

The separation from the Freudenberg Paligo KTM team has been finalised and instead of the Supersport 300 World Championship, Dirk Geiger is back in the IDM with immediate effect. However, in the Supersport class. Plans are being made with the MCA Racing team.

Dirk Geiger took part in four IDM Supersport 300 weekends on behalf of the Freudenberg 2023 team. In his eight IDM starts, he took six podium places, including two victories. However, his main job was in the Supersport 300 World Championship. The now 21-year-old from Mannheim has now turned his back on this, as well as on Team Freudenberg. The differences between team and rider have been resolved.

Dirk Geiger celebrated his greatest career success last year with fourth place in the Supersport 300 World Championship. The rider from Mannheim won the second race in Imola with Team Freudenberg KTM and finished on the podium five times. However, he was not happy in this class, Geiger said several times that it was not the fastest rider who won, but the one who used the slipstream most cleverly on the last lap.

Because the Freudenberg team exercised its option on Geiger towards the end of the season, the 21-year-old would have had to continue racing for the team from Bischofswerda in 2024. But what use is a rider who doesn't want to stay with the team? "We came to an agreement with Dirk and found a very good solution for both sides," Team Principal Carsten Freudenberg told SPEEDWEEK.com. For weeks, it had not looked like an amicable agreement would be reached. "There is nothing between us anymore, the contract was cancelled peacefully. We wish Dirk all the best for the future, he can go his own way and there are no problems."

"We have agreed not to go into details regarding the cancellation of the contract, but it's all good," confirmed Geiger. "I wish them the best and Carsten me. I hope that everything goes quickly for me now and that I can sign with my new team soon."

The sparrows are already whistling it from the rooftops: Geiger is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Team MCA Honda and will contest the IDM Supersport in 2024. This would double the number of Honda riders in the middle category. Provided Julius Caesar Rörig, who raced as a Honda single-seater in the IDM Supersport last year, extends his deal with his father Stefan Schmidt's team.

The MCA Racing team from Altendiez was also successful in the Norther Talent Cup last year, taking overall victory in the junior school with Rocco Caspar Sessler. The team can also boast experience in the Superbike category. The perfect place for Geiger to embark on his new career path.