IDM Supersport: Smits stays, Beekmans arrives

With Twan Smits, Team Apreco wants to get back into the IDM Supersport title fight. The successful team from the Netherlands has now signed a contract with up-and-coming rider Kas Beekmans.

Within the team, 19-year-old Kas Beekmans will switch to the Supersport category on a Yamaha YZF-R6. A new challenge for both team and rider. The team based in Culemborg/NL is delighted to announce the signing of Kas Beekmans. Team Apreco has thus signed both of its riders alongside Twan Smits, who has already been confirmed.

Beekmans was allowed to compete in the IDM Supersport Championship at the last race in Hockenheim in 2023. An opportunity for the young rider that he seized with both hands. His stature suits the R6 well. Progress was made in every session and afterwards everyone was very happy with his debut in the IDM Supersport. Therefore, both parties are very happy to sign the contract for the 2024 season.

The teenager has several years of experience in international motorsport. His career began on minibikes before he switched to the Molenaar NSF100 Cup. He raced in this for three years and became champion in 2017. He then raced in the European Talent Cup and also in the Northern Talent Cup. In 2023, Kas Beekmans rode with Team Apreco in the IDM Supersport 300 Championship on a Yamaha motorbike. In 2024, he will now switch to the Supersport category with the team on a Yamaha YZF-R6 prepared by Ten Kate.

"There was a lot to do last season to make the next one a success," explains Beekmans. "And that will undoubtedly be the case this year too. But I am very happy and grateful for the opportunity to compete in the IDM Supersport with Team Apreco next season. I would already like to thank all the sponsors for their support, thanks to which this next step in my racing career has become possible. And of course, we will experience another unforgettable year thanks to these partnerships."

The IDM season begins on the weekend of 3-5 May 2024 at the Sachsenring. Team Apreco will complete several tests before then in order to prepare as well as possible for the new season.