Team SWPN and Van der Voort - the separation

SWPN, partner of Stichting Zorgeloos Kind, and Melvin van der Voort will not be going on the hunt for the IDM title in the Supersport class together in 2024. The choice of rider is still open.

Melvin van der Voort has decided not to accept the SWPN team's offer to extend the partnership. The successful collaboration, which was crowned by last year's IDM Supersport title win, is thus coming to an end after five years.

SWPN and Melvin van der Voort first raced together in the IDM Supersport 300 class in 2019. The then 13-year-old Melvin began this adventure in the Yamaha R125 Cup. Without any experience on the big race tracks and motorbikes, the successful career of the now 18-year-old talent from Ede in the Netherlands began. After two years on a Yamaha R3 in the Supersport 300 class, including several podium finishes and victories, a further step was taken to a higher level.

From 2020, Van der Voort represented the colours of SWPN on a Yamaha YZF-R6 in the IDM Supersport 600 class. Here, too, the collaboration proved fruitful. Last year, Melvin made his debut with a wildcard in the World Supersport class in Jerez, where he immediately scored his first world championship points. With numerous IDM victories and the IDM Supersport title in his pocket, Van der Voort can now be regarded as a promising Dutch talent in motorsport.

SWPN had the final stage in mind for 2024. The plan was to go on the hunt for the IDM title again and also take part in some races in the Supersport World Championship. SWPN also wanted to support the young rider in his plans to compete regularly in the Supersport World Championship from 2025. However, Van der Voort declined to extend the contract and decided to continue his career in another area of motorsport next year.

This decision marks the end of a successful five-year collaboration between driver and team. A collaboration that is also a great result of Yamaha's bLU cRU programme, which gives young riders the opportunity to develop within the Yamaha family.

"Melvin's story is a special one for us as a team, but also for me personally," assures Team Manager Frank Brouwer. "He joined the team as a 13-year-old boy, so we were at the start of his motorsport career. Over the past few years, we have done everything together to develop Melvin as a driver and to support him with everything he needs. It is great to see the progress he is making and how he is growing in his career. As a team, we are proud of the results we have achieved together and also of the example Melvin is setting for other young Yamaha riders thanks to the bLU cRU talent development programme. As a team, we would like to thank Melvin for his commitment, his results and the unforgettable moments we have shared and wish him all the best for his future career. I would also like to thank all the team members, Yamaha Motor Benelux and all the sponsors for their belief and support in this project where everyone has brought out the best in themselves and each other."

It is not yet clear who will succeed Van der Voort at SWPN.