Supersport champion leaves the IDM in 2024

There will be no reunion with current champion Melvin van der Voort in the upcoming IDM Supersport season. The Dutchman has left the SWPN team and is moving to Spain.

Melvin van der Voort won the title last year not only on the track, but also at the DMSB's green table. However, the Dutchman from Team SWPN will not be defending his number 1 title next year. Team SWPN has already received his notice of cancellation. Melvin van der Voort is moving to the MS Racing Team in ESBK Supersport.

The 18-year-old rider from Ede was last year's IDM Supersport champion and will take the next step in his career next year on the MS Racing Team's Yamaha R6. He has also set his sights on preparing for a possible move to the Supersport World Championship in 2025.

Melvin van der Voort will now continue his journey with SWPN Spain after five seasons in the IDM Championship. After his runner-up finish in 2022 and his title in 2023, Van der Voort hopes to show his potential in the ESBK. The Yamaha rider took seven victories and a total of ten podium finishes in 2023. In addition to the ESBK, van der Voort will also take part in the Supersport World Championship with several wildcards.

"I am over the moon that I will be riding for the MS Racing Team in the Supersport ESBK next season," said the Dutchman. "After finishing runner-up and champion in the IDM championship, it's time to take the next step and take on a new challenge. That's why I've decided in favour of the ESBK. It's a serious championship that comes closest to the world championship. I'm really looking forward to this new challenge with MS Racing and to showing my potential. I would like to thank all my sponsors for making it possible and for putting their trust in me."

"We are super happy," said Félix Garrido (Team Principal MS Racing), "to announce our return to the Spanish Supersport Championship with the support of Yamaha and Pirelli. We are super motivated with Melvin Van der Voort, a rider who has just won the IDM Supersport. We are in the preparation phase and are really looking forward to the first tests and being on track with Melvin, working together and getting ready for this fantastic year. Melvin has proven that he is a very fast rider and we hope that we can fight for victories."