Luca Göttlicher becomes IDM team-mate of Kevin Wahr

The 16-year-old Luca Göttlicher was already able to familiarise himself with the Triumph Germany Supersport Racing Team in 2023. As a guest starter, with professional support from Triumph Emsland, Göttlicher took part in the highly competitive IDM SSP for the first time in Assen in the Netherlands and at the Hockenheim finale. The newcomer finished 11th and 12th in Assen and confirmed his talent with two ninth places in Hockenheim.

"The collaboration with Luca and the team worked very well straight away at the guest starts," says Team Principal Lothar Kraus. "Luca made an incredible debut with the results in Assen. At the finale at Hockenheim, he showed once again that he is very talented and that we were already at a good stage with the development of the racing bikes in 2023. For the 2024 season, we have developed even more special parts from our own production that will improve our motorbikes even further."

Former IDM champion and world championship rider Kevin Wahr, whose signing for the Triumph team was announced back in December 2023, is looking forward to working with Luca. "I was able to get to know Luca better during my guest start at Hockenheim," says Wahr. "He is very friendly and open and, despite the age difference, we got on really well and exchanged ideas throughout the weekend. His learning curve is steep. I'm pleased to be able to pass on my experience. In terms of the team structure, it would certainly be possible to look after up to four regular riders. Thanks to the insight behind the scenes that Luca and I have already gained in 2023, we are aware of the potential and the opportunities that are available. I'm really looking forward to the first appearance."

The first joint test will take place on Holy Saturday at the endurance classic "1000 km Hockenheim". Until then, there is still a lot of work, various events and preparations on the agenda. Team owner and Triumph-Emsland boss Denis Hertrampf says: "The project behind the Triumph Germany Supersport Racing Team is much more extensive than just the sporting commitment of our regular riders. We will equip other interested teams and riders with top equipment and also provide technical support on request. Furthermore, one of the 2023 racing motorbikes can currently be seen on the Triumph Germany stand at the relevant motorbike trade fairs in Germany. The first interested Triumph dealers have already contacted us and would like to visit the IDM events together with their customers. I am very pleased that the Triumph dealers are so keen on racing and want to utilise the

want to use the project for themselves."