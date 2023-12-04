John Edwards ends career and becomes an aeroplane pilot

BMW works driver John Edwards is hanging up his helmet and pursuing a different career path in the future. The 32-year-old American will take his place as a pilot in aeroplanes in the future.

BMW works driver John Edwards is ending his full-time career in motorsport. The 32-year-old American has worked for the Munich-based brand for the past eleven years. In future, Edwards will work as a pilot in aviation and fly a Citation Latitude for NetJets.

Edwards has been a pilot for years, but decided to change careers when the labour market changed after COVID. "I started flying because I enjoyed it and then when I moved to the East Coast, I've been flying myself to races for the last eight years and have really enjoyed it," said John Edwards.

"Originally I thought I'd get as far as I could with racing, but when I'm done driving I'll make the switch. There has been a huge pilot shortage over the last few years as travelling has picked up after COVID, so I thought now was the right time. When I looked at the last half of my driving career, I thought there wasn't a driver shortage, but there was a pilot shortage, so it was a good time to make a change."

As a BMW works driver, he drove the BMW Z4 GTE, the BMW M6 GTE, the M6 GT3, the M8 GTE and the M4 GT3 for the brand. In addition to the US programmes, Edwards also repeatedly took part in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

His greatest success was the class victory in the 2020 24 Hours of Daytona with the BMW M8 GTE. "The Daytona win in 2020 was huge and the biggest success in my sports car career," explains Edwards. "We also finished second in the Drivers' Championship and first in the Endurance Championship. We were really unlucky for a couple of years, but then we won Daytona and the endurance championship. That was a really satisfying year after a couple of tough seasons."

Although Edwards is now focusing on his career as a driver, he still wants to race in the future. "My wife has asked me how I've managed to find two careers in my life that I enjoy and I'm very lucky. I've changed careers, but I hate using the word retirement because it's so final. Right now I'm focused on transitioning into my new career, but I'd love to do some more racing in the future, whether it's Daytona, a full endurance season or something like that. I would still like to race at the Nürburgring if I get the chance. I don't know where this will lead, but I would welcome another chance."