Daytona: 1025 Formula 1 race experience in the Rolex 24

The 24 Hours of Daytona is also popular with racing drivers from other categories. Many drivers from formula racing compete in the big season opener of the American IMSA series. Here is an overview.

Endurance races are apparently becoming increasingly attractive for former Grand Prix drivers. In the 62nd edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona ("Rolex 24 at Daytona"), eleven of the 230 or so participants have Formula 1 racing experience. Ironically, the two most experienced F1 drivers this weekend are rookies!

Jenson Button, who took part in Le Mans last year with NASCAR's Garage 56 project, is making his debut at Daytona after 306 F1 starts and will subsequently contest the WEC. Button will share the Wayne Taylor-Andretti-Acura GTP with Daytona rookies Jordan Taylor, Colton Herta and Louis Delétraz. Another newcomer is Felipe Massa (269 F1 races) in the LMP2 Riley, in which he will be supported by Felipe Fraga (2022 with AF Corse-Red Bull in the DTM), Gar Robinson and Josh Burdon.

Romain Grosjean (179 F1 starts) will be competing at Daytona for the second time, in the Iron Lynx Lamborghini in the GTD Pro class. Marcus Ericsson (97 F1 races) will also be racing at Daytona for the second time, this time in the second Taylor-Andretti-Acura, in which Brendon Hartley (25 F1 starts), a team-mate with Daytona experience, will be competing (fourth entry). Hartley, a successful Toyota works driver in the WEC in his main job, commented on the commitment to the Japanese competitor Acura (Honda): "It wasn't a problem because the two manufacturers don't race against each other in a championship and I got clearance from Toyota."

Porsche Penske works driver Felipe Nasr (39 Grands Prix), who also won once, has had the second most Daytona appearances (eight). He, Massa and Ericsson are three former Sauber drivers on the grid - with whom their long-time technician Urs Kuratle (now responsible for Porsche WEC) had plenty to chat about. Nasr is surpassed by Sébastien Bourdais (27 GP) in the Ganassi-Cadillac, who has already driven 14 times at Daytona and celebrated two overall victories.

Paul di Resta (59 GP) will drive his second Rolex 24 in the United Autosports LMP2. Gianmaria Bruni (18 GP) will be contesting his eighth Daytona marathon in the Proton Porsche 963, while Alexander Rossi (five GP) will be competing for the sixth time and will be aiming for GTD Pro class victory in the Pfaff-McLaren. The Indy 500 anniversary champion (2016) has already won the overall classification once. Jack Aitken, who will compete in the pole-sitter Whelen-Cadillac, has one GP and one Daytona start on his CV.

With Josef Newgarden (Porsche-Penske), Ericsson, Rossi and Scott Dixon (Ganassi-Cadillac), four Indy 500 winners will be on the grid in the IMSA opener. Dixon (five), Bourdais (four) and Newgarden (two) are also multiple Indycar/Champ Car champions, as is two-time champion Alex Palou in the Ganassi Cadillac.

And finally, the DTM champions of the past five years (Thomas Preining, Sheldon van der Linde, Max Götz, René Rast) and two former champions (Mike Rockenfeller, Paul di Resta) will also be doing the honours at Daytona.