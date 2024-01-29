24h Daytona winner Felipe Nasr: "Was the show good?"

Porsche triumphed at the season opener of the American IMSA series and won the 24 Hours of Daytona 2024 with the 963, which brought many smiles to the faces of the sports car manufacturer from Swabia.

2.1 seconds. That was enough for the Porsche Penske 963 #7 to win the 62nd 24 Hours of Daytona ahead of the Action Express Cadillac #31, in which Tom Blomqvist had grabbed a third consecutive triumph in Florida. The duel over the final 90 minutes with several lead changes and a decision in the pits was "epic" for many observers.

The final neutralisation 45 minutes before the end of the distance (after a brief fire on Parker Thompson's Lexus on the pit exit) brought the leading prototypes within striking distance of each other. The Brazilian Porsche Penske works driver, who had switched to endurance racing in the USA after retiring from Formula 1 in 2016, spent the final 90 minutes duelling with Blomqvist, who lost the lead due to a slightly longer pit stop - the Porsche had to add less fuel. As a result, Nasr had his nose in front and, above all, his nerves under control. "This is simply incredible. This sensational team deserves it," exclaimed Nasr, asking the record crowd: "Did you enjoy the show?"

Blomqvist, son of former world rally champion Stig, missed out on his third Daytona victory in a row by just 2.1 seconds. The top five were within 44 seconds of each other after 791 laps - in third place was the best Acura with ex-F1 champion Jenson Button ahead of two other Porsches, the second works car with Kévin Estre and the private Proton with Swiss driver Neel Jani, among others.

For Porsche, the victory in Daytona was the first since 2010, one year after returning to the large prototypes with the new LMDh car 963, the 19th as a chassis manufacturer and the 23rd as an engine manufacturer. Partner Roger Penske, who turns 87 on 20 February, has won everything in racing and is still always there "live", was successful in the 24 Hours of Daytona for the first and last time in 1969 (!) with Mark Donohue and Chuck Parsons. Like Nasr, his team-mates Matt Campbell, Dane Cameron and Josef Newgarden also won the overall standings for the first time - for two-time Indycar champion Newgarden, it was his biggest triumph since his victory in the 2023 Indy 500. And he remained extremely modest: "I almost feel like just a runner in this great team. Porsche, Penske, they are icons. The entire team has worked hard for this success and deserves it. Personally, I'm glad I didn't wreck the car!"

As already confirmed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com before the race, the 33-year-old confirmed that after this endurance racing experience, he is increasingly tempted to compete at Le Mans. However, his Indycar commitment has priority for the time being.

Urs Kuratle, the LMDh project manager at Porsche, tried to put his feelings into words: "This is a huge thing for Porsche and all our partners. Our performance here a year ago at the debut of the 963 was not the best. But we have learnt a lot and worked hard since then. That has now been rewarded. And Roger Penske explained: "In our long relationship with Porsche, this victory is a very special one. Now our focus is on Le Mans!"