BMW at Daytona: Fast, but not stable

Optimism was high at the Bavarian-American BMW RLL team before the start of the second season in the IMSA GTP class. Motorsport Director Andreas Roos and the drivers were almost unanimous in saying that they had learnt a lot from the previous year and had made the right developments. The performance of the two M Hybrid V8-LMDh cars in the first half of the race was also appropriate: always at the front of the field, at times in the lead - both the #24 and the #25. In the end, however, only eighth and seventh place remained...

Because the technical problems that nobody wanted came during the night: An electronics defect stopped Dries Vanthoor at around 2.30 a.m., the car was towed away - the cable broke in the process, and when the defect was repaired - only the steering wheel had to be replaced - 14 laps were lost and all chances were lost. The team lost another place to their colleagues at the finish when another repair cost four minutes - eighth place for Philipp Eng & Co.

In the sister car of René Rast & Co., a leak in the gearbox cooler and subsequently a change of brakes on the rear axle prevented them from battling for victory - with the consistency of Porsche, Cadillac and Acura, there was no catching up 15 laps behind. "We have made great progress compared to last year, but the result is obviously disappointing. But we showed that we can keep up with the competition. These defects shouldn't really happen. We have to make sure they don't happen again," explained Roos with some frustration.

"We definitely deserved a better result after our hard preparation work," said GTP rookie Jesse Krohn from Finland, who gets on very well with his new standard partner Eng - the two have already raced in the M8 GTE. Salzburg-based Eng, who was in the leading position after three hours, is already looking ahead: "I feel much better prepared this year. 2023 was a learning year, this year I have more self-confidence, and not just in terms of driving. Now it's all about consistently strong performances. Of course, as a newcomer, I had disadvantages on many tracks against the top drivers who have been successful here for years. It was pleasing that we were there in terms of speed, but unpleasant that the results weren't good enough in the end." The summary of the past season also applied after the 62nd Rolex 24, but Eng also admits: "There must be no more unpleasant surprises this year. This year it counts. You always have pressure when you drive for one of the biggest manufacturers in the world. But my personal ambition is to deliver a top season." Next chance: Sebring Sebring, mid-March.

A small consolation for BMW was the third place in class for the Paul Miller M4 in GTD Pro - but the quartet of Sheldon van der Linde/Bryan Sellers/Neil Verhagen/Madison Snow was not happy either after leading the class several times, because in the end they were three laps down on the Ferrari winners Serra/Rigon/Pier-Guidi/Calado. Nevertheless, former DTM champion van der Linde set the fastest GTD Pro race lap.