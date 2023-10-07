Laurin Heinrich takes pole at 8h Indianapolis

by Jonas Plümer - Automatic translation from German
DTM driver Laurin Heinrich has secured pole position at the Indianapolis 8h. The Franconian drove to the best starting position in the Huber Motorsport Porsche.

Second pole position in a row for Huber Motorsport in the Intercontinental GT Challenge. Laurin Heinrich drove the Porsche 911 GT3 R to the best grid position for the Indianapolis 8 Hour. The DTM driver lapped the circuit in 1:22.707 minutes. Heinrich shares the car with Antares Au and Alfred Renauer.

Already at the 24h Spa, the Huber Motorsport Porsche secured pole position in a crazy qualifying session.

Jules Gounon took second place on the grid in the Craft-Bamboo Mercedes. He was 0.033 seconds off the best time.

Luca Stolz completed the top 3 positions in the Gruppe M Racing Mercedes.

Result (Top 10):

1st Antares Au/Alfred Renauer/Laurin Heinrich - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R
2nd Maximilian Götz/Raffaele Marciello/Jules Gounon - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo - Mercedes-AMG GT3
3rd Maro Engel/Luca Stolz/Daniel Juncadella - Mercedes-AMG Team Gruppe M Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3
4th Philipp Eng/Sheldon van der Linde/Dries Vanthoor - WRT - BMW M4 GT3
5th Chandler Hull/Robby Foley/Bill Auberlen - BimmerWorld - BMW M4 GT3
6th Augusto Farfus/Maxime Martin/Charles Weerts - WRT - BMW M4 GT3
7th Madison Snow/Trent Hindman/Jan Heylen - Wright Motorsports - Porsche 911 GT3 R
8th Eric Filgueiras/Stevan McAleer/Klaus Bachler - RS1 - Porsche 911 GT3 R
9th Jonathan Hui/Chris Froggatt/Eddie Cheever III - SKY - Tempesta Racing - Ferrari 488 GT3
10th Samantha Tan/Jake Walker/Neil Verhagen - ST Racing - BMW M4 GT3