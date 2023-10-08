BMW M Team WRT triumphs at 8h Indianapolis

Victory for BMW M Team WRT and the BMW M4 GT3 at the Indianapolis 8 Hour, the fourth and penultimate race of the Intercontinental GT Challenge season. BMW M factory drivers Philipp Eng, Sheldon van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor triumphed at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway by 53 seconds. With the third IGTC victory in a row after the Kyalami 9 Hour in February and the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in July, BMW defended its lead in the manufacturers' standings ahead of Mercedes. Eng remains second in the drivers' standings but made up ground on first place. BMW M Motorsport will compete in the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December and fight for the titles in both classifications.

The #30 BMW M4 GT3 started from fourth position, but Eng managed to take the lead at the first corner. The BMW M Team WRT trio lost this in the meantime when they had to take a drive-through penalty for exceeding the maximum driving time for a stint. However, with excellent speed - the BMW M4 GT3 benefited from the much cooler race day temperatures when handling the Pirelli tyres - Eng managed to make up ground from fourth to second. In the lead with just over two hours to go was the #31 BMW M4 GT3 with the WRT trio of Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin and Charles Weerts. However, Farfus collided with another car during a lapping attempt and damaged the front suspension of his car. BMW M Team WRT repaired the damage, but lost more than ten laps in the process. In the end, however, it was clearly the jubilation over the team's first victory in the USA that prevailed.

The North American BMW M Motorsport teams BimmerWorld and ST Racing also competed in Indianapolis, but struggled with problems. Samantha Tan, BMW M factory driver Neil Verhagen and Jake Walker finished twelfth, while Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley and Chandler Hull retired shortly before the end of the race.

The "Gulf 12 Hours", the IGTC season finale, will take place in Abu Dhabi on 9 and 10 December.

Quotes after the race:

Andreas Roos (Head of BMW M Motorsport): "Congratulations to BMW M Team WRT and our BMW M factory drivers Philipp Eng, Sheldon van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor on winning the Indianapolis 8 Hour! This was the third consecutive victory for the BMW M4 GT3 in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, following the one-two in Kyalami and the triumph at the 24h Spa-Francorchamps. This underlines once again how strong our GT3 car is around the world. It's a great pity that the sister car retired after a collision while leading the race, because it had also shown a great performance up to that point. Many thanks to all the drivers, team members and staff at BMW M Motorsport for their commitment! The same goes for the North American teams from BimmerWorld and ST Racing, who performed well despite their bad luck in the race. Now we focus on the next tasks, which after today's result will include the Intercontinental GT Challenge season finale in Abu Dhabi in December."

Vincent Vosse (Team Principal BMW M Team WRT): "It's a great feeling to win a race in the USA for the first time with BMW M Team WRT. We had two very strong cars and it helped us a lot that the tyre wear was low on this track and in these temperatures. This gave us an advantage over our competitors. One downer is the retirement of our second car, because we were on course for a one-two. But such mistakes happen. We drive at the highest level here and take the corresponding risks. That's racing. Now we'll see what we can do in Abu Dhabi in the title fight."

Philipp Eng (#30 BMW M4 GT3, 1st place): "Hats off to the fantastic performance of our team. They really deserved this victory. Yesterday they were still working on the car for a long time and today everyone did a perfect job. I managed to keep the title fight open in the drivers' championship. Now it's on to the showdown in Abu Dhabi."

Sheldon van der Linde (#30 BMW M4 GT3, 1st place): "I'm very happy to take this win in my very first race here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! We realised early on this weekend that we have a good car here and the team did a fantastic job. What a moment to kiss the 'bricks'!"

Dries Vanthoor (#30 BMW M4 GT3, 1st place): "What a great win! Many thanks to BMW M Motorsport, the team and my driver colleagues! We didn't give up after the mistake in the stint time, which we paid for with a drive-through penalty, fought hard and were rewarded for it in the end."

Augusto Farfus (#31 BMW M4 GT3, 17th place): "The collision was my mistake. I decided to make the move and overtake the lapped car in front of me on the inside. In doing so, I went too deep into the corner and hit the Ferrari that was still in front of me and the car I was trying to outbrake. That's extremely unfortunate because we had the race under control at that point. Unfortunately, it was generally very difficult to overtake lapped cars. When you have to fight to get past them, unfortunately mistakes like that can happen. I'm sorry for the team and my fellow drivers."