Winner of the AMG Young Driver Test at Gulf 12 Hour

As part of the AMG Racing Series, the AMG Young Driver Test took place last week at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo not far from the Spanish metropolis of Valencia. The test was attended by 22 young talents from all over the world aged between 17 and 25 who hold a gold or silver FIA classification. The young talents were coached on site by Mercedes-AMG Performance drivers who were assigned to different teams. To ensure optimum comparability, the various Mercedes-AMG GT3 vehicles were adapted to the same weight level and fitted with identical Pirelli tyres. The 24-year-old Briton Frank Bird, who was nominated by the Haupt Racing Team, and the 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Ferrari, who competed in WINWARD Racing's AMG GT3, were able to prevail against the strong competition. The two can look forward to a cockpit at the Gulf 12 Hours - the season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli - in Abu Dhabi in December. The car will be entered by the Mercedes-AMG customer sports team GruppeM. The professional driver in the car is performance driver Lucas Auer, one of the driver coaches in Valencia.

Lucas Auer, Mercedes-AMG performance driver: "The AMG Young Driver Test in Valencia was a great event and the quality of the participants was extremely high. Lorenzo Ferrari and Frank Bird did a really excellent job. I already knew the track myself. On site, I familiarised myself with the current conditions and was able to pass on my strategy to Lorenzo, who was in my team. He implemented my instructions immediately and was competitive straight away. Now I'm really looking forward to racing with both of them in Abu Dhabi and hope that we present ourselves well as a team."

Lorenzo Ferrari, AMG Young Driver Test participant: "I am very happy that I was able to prevail in the Young Driver Test. It was my very first time driving in Valencia. It wasn't easy against all the other talents, but with the guidance of Lucas Auer it was possible. We only had one day to prepare, analyse data and videos and get the maximum out of the car. The WINWARD Racing engineers and mechanics did a great job. Abu Dhabi will be a long and demanding race in hot conditions. But it's a unique opportunity for me. I'm looking forward to it."

Frank Bird, AMG Young Driver Test participant: "I am very happy with the result of the Young Driver Test. It's an honour that HRT gave me the chance to take part. I felt very comfortable with the team. We worked hard, focussed on ourselves and ultimately put in a great performance. Many thanks to the whole team and to Luca Stolz, who helped me a lot as my driver coach. I'm looking forward to competing in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the Gulf 12 Hours. With Lorenzo Ferrari and Lucas Auer, we have a good line-up and I hope to bring home the best possible result."

Frank Bird is the son of motorbike legend Paul Bird, who passed away in September. Due to the bereavement, the Briton missed two race weekends of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup, where he competed for the Haupt Racing Team.