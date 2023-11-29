Abu Dhabi: Seven Mercedes-AMG GT3s at Gulf 12 Hours
The 2023 season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli will take place from 8 to 10 December at the Gulf 12 Hours on the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. A total of seven Mercedes-AMG GT3s will compete in the race of the intercontinental SRO racing series, including three Mercedes-AMG Performance cars.
The #14 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Mercedes-AMG Team 2 Seas will be driven by three performance drivers: Maximilian Götz, Jules Gounon and Fabian Schiller. Jules Gounon goes into the finale as the leader of the IGTC drivers' standings with an eight-point lead over his closest rival. "I'm very happy to be able to compete with 2 Seas Motorsport in Abu Dhabi. I know the team well, as we competed together in British GT this year. We scored a win, several podiums and a pole position. We've had a lot of ups and a few downs, but we've always worked well together as a team and ultimately 2 Seas Motorsport won the team championship. I'm really looking forward to racing with my team-mates and friends Maximilian Götz and Fabian Schiller. I obviously hope that we do a good job and ultimately continue to compete for the championship," says 28-year-old Jules Gounon.
Luca Stolz, who trails by 18 points before the finale, also still has a chance of winning the title with a victory. Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing is nine points behind in second place in the manufacturers' standings.
The other two performance cars are entered by Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM. Another trio of Mercedes-AMG Performance drivers, Maro Engel, Mikaël Grenier and Luca Stolz, will be driving the number 99 car. In the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 is Lucas Auer together with Frank Bird and Lorenzo Ferrari. The Briton and the Italian qualified for a grid position in the Gulf 12 Hours at the Mercedes-AMG Young Driver Test in Valencia. The three performance cars (all Pro) are eligible for points in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, as is the #75 of SunEnergy1 Racing (Pro-Am). Other Mercedes-AMG GT3s will be entered by the 2 Seas Motorsport, 7TSix and MP Racing teams. The race starts on Sunday, 10th December, at 7:00 am CET.
Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing line-up for the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi*:
#3 - 2 Seas Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Isa Al Khalifa (BHR), Al Faisal Al Zubair (OMA), Ian Loggie (GBR)
#14 - Mercedes-AMG Team 2 Seas - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Maximilian Götz (GER), Jules Gounon (AND), Fabian Schiller (GER)
#73 - MP Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Corinna Gostner (ITA), David Gostner (ITA), Manuela Gostner (ITA), Thomas Gostner (ITA)
#75 - SunEnergy1 Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Dominik Baumann (AUT), Philip Ellis (SUI), Kenny Habul (AUS), Martin Konrad (AUT)
#76 - 7TSix - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Tom Jackson (GBR), Wayne Marrs (GBR), Ameerh Naran (ZIM), Matt Topham (GBR)
#77 - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Lucas Auer (AUT), Frank Bird (GBR), Lorenzo Ferrari (ITA)
#99 - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Maro Engel (GER), Mikaël Grenier (CAN), Luca Stolz (GER)
*Subject to changes at short notice.