Abu Dhabi: Seven Mercedes-AMG GT3s at Gulf 12 Hours

Seven Mercedes-AMG GT3s will compete in the Gulf 12 Hours. Works driver Jules Gounon is travelling to the season finale in Abu Dhabi as leader of the Intercontinental GT Challenge standings. Title chances also in the manufacturers' classification.

The 2023 season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli will take place from 8 to 10 December at the Gulf 12 Hours on the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. A total of seven Mercedes-AMG GT3s will compete in the race of the intercontinental SRO racing series, including three Mercedes-AMG Performance cars.

The #14 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Mercedes-AMG Team 2 Seas will be driven by three performance drivers: Maximilian Götz, Jules Gounon and Fabian Schiller. Jules Gounon goes into the finale as the leader of the IGTC drivers' standings with an eight-point lead over his closest rival. "I'm very happy to be able to compete with 2 Seas Motorsport in Abu Dhabi. I know the team well, as we competed together in British GT this year. We scored a win, several podiums and a pole position. We've had a lot of ups and a few downs, but we've always worked well together as a team and ultimately 2 Seas Motorsport won the team championship. I'm really looking forward to racing with my team-mates and friends Maximilian Götz and Fabian Schiller. I obviously hope that we do a good job and ultimately continue to compete for the championship," says 28-year-old Jules Gounon.

Luca Stolz, who trails by 18 points before the finale, also still has a chance of winning the title with a victory. Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing is nine points behind in second place in the manufacturers' standings.

The other two performance cars are entered by Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM. Another trio of Mercedes-AMG Performance drivers, Maro Engel, Mikaël Grenier and Luca Stolz, will be driving the number 99 car. In the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 is Lucas Auer together with Frank Bird and Lorenzo Ferrari. The Briton and the Italian qualified for a grid position in the Gulf 12 Hours at the Mercedes-AMG Young Driver Test in Valencia. The three performance cars (all Pro) are eligible for points in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, as is the #75 of SunEnergy1 Racing (Pro-Am). Other Mercedes-AMG GT3s will be entered by the 2 Seas Motorsport, 7TSix and MP Racing teams. The race starts on Sunday, 10th December, at 7:00 am CET.

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing line-up for the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi*:

#3 - 2 Seas Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Isa Al Khalifa (BHR), Al Faisal Al Zubair (OMA), Ian Loggie (GBR)

#14 - Mercedes-AMG Team 2 Seas - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Maximilian Götz (GER), Jules Gounon (AND), Fabian Schiller (GER)

#73 - MP Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Corinna Gostner (ITA), David Gostner (ITA), Manuela Gostner (ITA), Thomas Gostner (ITA)

#75 - SunEnergy1 Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Dominik Baumann (AUT), Philip Ellis (SUI), Kenny Habul (AUS), Martin Konrad (AUT)

#76 - 7TSix - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Tom Jackson (GBR), Wayne Marrs (GBR), Ameerh Naran (ZIM), Matt Topham (GBR)

#77 - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Lucas Auer (AUT), Frank Bird (GBR), Lorenzo Ferrari (ITA)

#99 - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM - Mercedes-AMG GT3 - Maro Engel (GER), Mikaël Grenier (CAN), Luca Stolz (GER)

*Subject to changes at short notice.