28 GT3 cars conclude season at Gulf 12h

The season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the Gulf 12 Hours, will see 28 GT3 cars on the grid. Nine-time motorbike world champion Valentino Rossi will drive a BMW M4 GT3 for WRT.

The Gulf 12 Hours will see 28 GT3 cars from the world's leading manufacturers line up on the grid at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on 10 December.

Just two weeks after Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix there at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season, the GT teams will take part in the Gulf 12 Hours with a large number of top drivers.

Cars from Audi, BMW, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche feature on the official entry list for the Gulf 12 Hours, released today by Driving Force Events, the race organiser.

The Gulf 12 Hours will begin at 7:45am European time on Sunday 10 December and will be streamed in full.

This will allow fans to follow the action at the race track or from home. Four qualifying sessions on Saturday 9 December, starting at 3pm European time, will kick off the live coverage via the event's official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@gulfmotorsport and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gulf12hours.

This year's Gulf 12 Hours will once again be the final round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli, with three championships at stake: the drivers' and manufacturers' titles and the Independent Cup.

This year's race will once again feature a number of famous names from GT racing and beyond. MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will take part in the race for the third time, together with GT stars Dries Vanthoor and Nick Yelloly in the #46 BMW M4 GT3 of the WRT team.

Reigning winners AF Corse, one of the most successful teams at the event with two overall victories, will return to Abu Dhabi with four cars and bring three examples of the new Ferrari 296 GT3 to Yas Island for the first time.

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Alessio Ravera will lead the Pro-Am squad with the #25 car, while Frenchwoman Lilou Wadoux, who recently tested a Ferrari 499P hypercar and regularly competes in the FIA WEC, will make her debut at the 12 Hours of the Gulf in the Am class with the #20 car.

AF Corse will be joined on the grid by the winners of ten of the previous twelve editions of the race. Four-time champions Kessel Racing and 2 Seas Motorsport are also former winners vying for Gulf 12 Hours honours.

Kessel Racing has entered two cars, including the #74 car driven by Ferrari works driver Davide Rigon with Michael Broniszewski and Niccolo Schiró. They are part of an eight-car Ferrari contingent alongside Baron Motorsport and Racing One.

2 Seas Motorsport will try to extend its two overall victories with the number 14 car. The team has a high-calibre line-up with the three Mercedes-AMG Performance drivers Maximilian Götz, Jules Gounon and Fabian Schiller.

The Bahraini team is fighting for victory on two fronts: Isa Al Khalifa from Bahrain and Al Faisal Al Zubair from Oman, who are competing together with British racing driver Ian Loggie, are two drivers from the region who are also aiming for victory in the Am class.

A year ago, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM claimed the front row of the grid before neither car took the chequered flag in the race and the team returns with a star-studded line-up. Maro Engel, Mikaël Grenier and Luca Stolz will share the #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3, while Lucas Auer will drive the #77 car alongside rising stars Frank Bird and Lorenzo Ferrari.

Last year's winners of the Pro-Am class, SunEnergy1 Racing, return with a four-strong squad to defend their title. Dominik Baumann joins last year's winning trio of Kenny Habul, Philip Ellis and Martin Konrad in one of the seven Mercedes-AMG GT3s, which also includes 7Tsix and MP Racing.

Optimum Racing, who won the Gold Cup at this year's Crowdstrike 24h of Spa, will once again be represented at the Gulf 12 Hours with their McLaren in the unmistakable Papaya livery, driven by Mark Radcliffe, Ollie Milroy and Rob Bell. Three more McLaren 720 GT3 EVOs, entered by Garage 59, will be competing.

Richie Stanaway, the winner of this year's legendary Bathurst 1000 race, will make his Gulf 12 Hours debut in the Grove Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R, alongside father and son duo Stephen and Brenton Grove. A total of six Porsche 911 GT3 Rs will be on the grid, two each from Herberth Motorsport and Car Collection Motorsport and one from Tsunami RL CLRT.

Audi will be represented by HaasRT, who will represent the Caribbean nation of Antigua in their debut at the 12 Hours of the Gulf. Miika Panu, Grégory Servais, Grégory Guilvert and Xavier Knauf will drive their Audi R8 GT3.

Preliminary list of participants Gulf 12 Hours

GT3 Pro Mercedes-AMG 2 Seas Mercedes-AMG GT3 Jules Gounon - Maximilan Götz - Fabian Schiller

GT3 Pro Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Lucas Auer - Lorenzo Ferrari - Frank Bird

GT3 Pro Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Maro Engel - Luca Stolz - Mikael Grenier

GT3 Pro Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Philipp Eng - Sheldon van der Linde - Charles Weerts

GT3 Pro Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Valentino Rossi - Dries Vanthoor - Nick Yelloly

GT3 ProAm AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 Alessandro Cozzi - Alessio Rovera - Giorgio Sernagiotto - Marco Pulcini

GT3 ProAm Car Collection Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) HASH - Stefano Costantini - Alex Fontana - Yannick Mettler

GT3 ProAm Grove Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Stephen Grove - Brenton Grove - Richie Stanaway

GT3 ProAm Garage 59 McLaren 720 GT3 EVO Benjamin Goethe - Oliver Goethe - Shaun Balfe - Mark Sansom

GT3 ProAm Garage 59 McLaren 720 GT3 EVO Alexander West - Marvin Kirchhöfer - Louis Prette

GT3 ProAm Sky Tempesta McLaren 720 GT3 EVO Kevin Tse - Eddie Cheever - Jonathan Hui - Chris Froggatt

GT3 ProAm Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Antares Au - Tim Heinemann - Matteo Cairoli

GT3 ProAm Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 Anton Dias Perera - Giorgio Roda - Alexander West - David Fumanelli

GT3 ProAm Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 Michael Broniszewski - Niccolo Schiró - Davide Rigon

GT3 ProAm Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 Mark Radcliffe - Ollie Millroy - Rob Bell

GT3 ProAm Racing One Ferrari 296 GT3 Omar Jackson - Axcil Jefferies - Ramez S. Azzam - Zaamin Jaffer

GT3 ProAm SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Kenny Habul - Philip Ellis - Martin Konrad - Dominik Baumann

GT3 Am 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Isa Al Khalifa - Ian Loggie- Al Faisal Al Zubair

GT3 Am 7Tsix Mercedes-AMG GT3 Wayne Marrs - Matthew Topham - Ameerh Naran - Tom Jackson

GT3 Am AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 Christian Colombo - David Tjiptobiantoro - Lilou Wadoux - Stephane Lemeret

GT3 On AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Nicola Marinangeli - Kriton Lendoudis - Christoph Ulrich - Alex Fox

GT3 Am AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 Lauren De Meeus - Jean Claude Saada - Conrad Grunewald - Miguel Ramos

GT3 Am Baron Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 Ernst Kirchmayr - Axel Sartingen - Daniel di Amato - Philippe Prette

GT3 Am Car Collection Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Dustin Blattner - Constantin Dressler - Joel Sturm

GT3 Am HaasRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Gregory Gilbert - Miika Panu - Xavier Knauf - Gregory Servais

GT3 Am Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II) Daniel Allemann - Ralf Bohn - Alfred Renauer

GT3 Am MP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Thomas Gostner - Manuela Gostner - Corinna Gostner - David Gostner

GT3 Am Tsunami RT Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II) Johannes Zelger - Davide Scannicchio - Marco Cassará - Stefano Borghi