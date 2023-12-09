Mercedes-AMG in the best grid positions in Abu Dhabi

Mercedes-AMG takes the first two grid positions at the Gulf 12 Hours, the season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. Stefano Costantini has a serious accident in the Car Collection Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Luca Stolz, Mikael Grenier and Maro Engel have secured pole position for the Gulf 12 Hours, the season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. With a combined lap time of 1:51.272 minutes, the GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 will start from pole position.

Second place went to Jules Gounon, Maximilian Götz and Fabian Schiller in the sister car from 2 Seas Motorsport. The trio led by Intercontinental GT Challenge championship leader Gounon were 0.232 seconds off pole position.

Antares Au, Tim Heinemann and Matteo Cairoli completed the top three in the Herberth Motorsport Porsche.

The qualifying session was overshadowed by a serious accident involving Stefano Costantini in the Car Collection Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R, who will most likely not be able to contest the race. At the exit of the fourth corner, the Italian crashed heavily into the track barriers, severely damaging them and the car. Costantini survived the impact unharmed.

The race starts on Sunday at 7:00 a.m. German time.

Results (Top 10):

1st Luca Stolz/Mikael Grenier/Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Jules Gounon/Maximilian Götz/Fabian Schiller - Mercedes-AMG Team 2 Seas - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3. Antares Au/Tim Heinemann/Matteo Cairoli - Herberth Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Valentino Rossi/Dries Vanthoor/Nick Yelloly - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

5. Lucas Auer/Lorenzo Ferrari/Frank Bird - Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6. Alexander West/Marvin Kirchhöfer/Louis Prette - Garage 59 - McLaren 720S GT3

7th Mark Radcliffe/Rob Bell/Oliver Millroy - Optimum Motorsport - McLaren 720S GT3

8th Philipp Eng/Sheldon van der Linde/Charles Weerts - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

9th Dustin Blattner/Constantin Dressler/Joel Sturm - Car Collection - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Benjamin Goethe/Oliver Goethe/Shaun Balfe/Mark Sansom - Garage 59 - McLaren 720S GT3