Jules Gounon champion in Intercontinental GT Challenge

Great joy for Jules Gounon and Mercedes-AMG after the Gulf 12 Hours. By finishing third in the race in Abu Dhabi, the former ADAC GT Masters champion was crowned title winner in the Intercontinental GT Challenge. For Gounon, who races under the Andorra flag, this is his second major title win this year, having already won the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

Overall victory in the Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours went to the #99 car of Maro Engel, Mikaël Grenier and Luca Stolz from Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM after 348 laps - read more about the race here. Thanks to this double podium, Mercedes-AMG took the lead in the Manufacturers' Championship and won the trophy for the best manufacturer for the second time in a row.

Jules Gounon: "An incredible end to this season. The championship in the Intercontinental GT Challenge feels like the unofficial world championship. I would like to thank Mercedes-AMG. The last three years have been incredible. We've won so much together - it's crazy. I'm already looking forward to the coming years, in which we will hopefully celebrate similar successes. Thanks also to all my team-mates this year. We have been successful throughout the season with many different driver pairings and teams in this high-class, global series. This shows that everyone at this brand is working at the highest level."

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: "After the successful season opener in Bathurst, we sometimes struggled to show the desired performance as the season progressed. Now we are obviously very happy that we can celebrate the drivers' championship for Jules Gounon and also the manufacturers' title for Mercedes-AMG here in Abu Dhabi after a thrilling 12-hour race. All in all, it has been an intense and exhausting year for everyone, so I am very proud of all those involved, who have absolutely earned this success with their tireless work."

Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing: "It was an unpredictable race today. With two cars on the front row of the grid, we had a promising starting position. We decided to split the cars strategically. That was a big risk for Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM. At the same time, Mercedes-AMG Team 2 Seas covered the strategy of the competition. In the end, we were able to take the lead again. Congratulations to GruppeM on this fantastic victory and of course to 2 Seas, who secured the championship for Jules in their first performance outing. The fourth place of our junior car is also worth mentioning. Frank and Lorenzo fought hard together with Lucas and drove home fourth place. All in all, a great result for Mercedes-AMG."