KTM X-BOW GT2 starts again at Bathurst 12 Hour

This February, a KTM X-BOW GT2 will once again compete in the legendary Bathurst 12 Hour. KTM works driver Laura Kraihamer will be at the wheel of the KTM Vantage Racing car.

The KTM X-BOW GT2 will also be represented at the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2024, making it one of the most spectacular races of the year: The KTM Vantage Racing team, which is travelling to the Mount Panorama Circuit with a strong line-up, will take on the Australian race. In addition to Trent Harrison, David Crampton and KTM factory rider Laura Kraihamer will be at the wheel.

The traditional race start at dawn, hardly any run-off areas and massive stone walls that do not forgive any driving mistakes - there are many reasons why the Bathurst 12 Hour is extremely popular with fans and drivers. Trent Harrison, who is contesting the endurance classic for the fifth time with David Crampton at his side, is particularly excited. "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to Bathurst with my good friend David and our new addition Laura," says Harrison.

Laura Kraihamer brings her wealth of experience from racing series such as the Fanatec GT2 European Series to the project. For the trio, the aim is to successfully complete Australia's most important endurance race. "Bathurst has been our Achilles heel in the past," says David Crampton. "But 2024 will be our year! We are better positioned than ever with the support of KTM from Austria. The quality of our line-up is one of the best we've ever put together."

Traditionally, the starting signal for the twelve-hour race is given at 5:45 a.m. local time on Sunday, 18 February. Due to the time difference of ten hours, the broadcast in Europe begins on Saturday evening. The starting lights will therefore switch to green at 19:45 (CET). The race will be broadcast in full on the free live stream.